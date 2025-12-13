92% pass completion: Chris Sutton lauds Liverpool hero who had a ‘really big game’ v Brighton

Image via Premier Sports

Chris Sutton heaped praise on one Liverpool player who enjoyed a ‘really big game’ for the Reds as they defeated Brighton 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

The headlines will be dominated by two members of Arne Slot’s squad – Hugo Ekitike for his decisive brace and Mo Salah for the rapturous reception he received from Kopites when he came on for the injured Joe Gomez in the 25th minute.

However, there were others in red who made a more understated yet nonetheless vital contribution for the Premier League champions as they stretched their unbeaten run to five matches.

Sutton praises Szoboszlai for ‘big’ performance for Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai – that ever-adaptable Swiss Army knife of a footballer – began on the right-hand side of attack but reverted to right-back after Liverpool’s number 2 was forced off just after the midway point of the first half.

There was a nervy moment when the Hungarian went down in the second half as he tracked back to try and thwart Kaoru Mitoma, who’d burst into the penalty area to get a shot off.

The Reds midfielder looked in some discomfort but thankfully got to his feet and played on until the 83rd minute, when he was replaced by Federico Chiesa.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton was highly complimentary of Szoboszlai’s performance as he gushed: “Another really big game for Liverpool from Szoboszlai. He had to play different roles and showed his versatility again this afternoon.”

Szoboszlai came good for Liverpool in their hour of need

Our number 8 has been the one beacon of consistency in a turbulent season for the Reds, putting in high-quality performances in every game, and today was no exception.

Liverpool Echo reporter Theo Squires awarded him 7/10 in his post-match player ratings, praising the 25-year-old’s work rate and effective link-up with Salah on the right flank, and also noting how he was ‘serenaded frequently by the Kop’ throughout the afternoon.

As per Sofascore, Szoboszlai completed 100% of his dribbles and 92% of his passes (49/53), won one tackle and three of his five duels, and also played two key passes.

His ability to play at right-back after Gomez went off injured (and with no Conor Bradley or Jeremie Frimpong today) was pivotal to Liverpool keeping their structure and maintaining enough control on proceedings to get over the line with three priceless points.

Where would we be without the magnificent Hungary international this season?