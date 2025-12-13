What Mo Salah did to Liverpool fans immediately after FT drops big hint on January exit

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah immediately went over to applaud Liverpool’s home fans after the full-time whistle confirmed a 2-0 win over Brighton.

The Merseysiders followed up their 1-0 away victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro with another much-needed win in the Premier League.

It was a first set of back-to-back wins since Arne Slot’s men beat Aston Villa and Real Madrid in early November.

What did Mo Salah do at full-time at Anfield?

Salah was spotted walking around the pitch offering his appreciation to the Anfield faithful – an act very much reciprocated by those attending.

.@MoSalah applauds Anfield before he heads off to AFCON pic.twitter.com/ANTyd988nC — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) December 13, 2025

This is notable, of course, because our beloved number 11 is due to link up with the Egyptian national team to participate in the impending AFCON this winter.

Perhaps unfortunate timing (perhaps fortunate after his ill-timed outburst to the press post-Leeds) amid ongoing speculation over his future.

Did we see enough to suggest Salah will leave?

We’re not so sure there was enough in Mo Salah’s walk around the four corners of L4 to signify his inevitable exit from the club in the January transfer window.

Yes, there should be some concern in that department given the 33-year-old’s grimace-inducing claim of a ‘broken’ relationship with Arne Slot.

But the fact remains that this is a Liverpool side best served with both the Dutch head coach at the helm and Salah playing at his finest in a red shirt.

The former Feyenoord boss has already made it crystal clear that there’s a way back for the modern Liverpool great.

Hopefully, we’ll be seeing Salah return from AFCON down the line, more committed than ever to a Liverpool project under Slot.

In our view, this didn’t feel like goodbye.

