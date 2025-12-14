Arne Slot offers revealing Ekitike fitness update after early substitution

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A key moment in Liverpool’s win over Brighton offered a subtle insight into how our season is being shaped behind the scenes.

Hugo Ekitike scored twice as we beat Brighton 2-0 at Anfield, but it was his late withdrawal that drew attention in the post-match discussion.

Speaking after the game, Arne Slot explained exactly why the 23-year-old was replaced in the 78th minute, with fitness and adaptation at the heart of the explanation.

“Just before I took him off there was a moment, I don’t know what happened, but I think he hardly could walk anymore because of cramp,” the Dutchman said, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube.

That moment summed up the demands being placed on a forward still finding his feet in English football.

What Slot said about Ekitike adapting to the Premier League

Our boss was clear that Ekitike’s situation is not isolated.

“What I see with him and I see this with all the players we’ve brought in this summer, they had to adapt to the Premier League, to that intensity,” the 47-year-old explained.

Slot stressed that almost all of our new arrivals are young players, with only Alexander Isak arriving with extensive Premier League experience.

“So, adapting to the Premier League, that intensity, some of them had to adapt to the Premier League and Champions League,” he added.

The key point was progress. Slot confirmed that while Ekitike suffered cramp, the workload he is now getting through is significantly higher than earlier in the campaign.

“He did probably twice as much as in games in the beginning of the season where I had to take him off with cramp as well,” he said.

That context matters when assessing the Frenchman’s impact.

Why Ekitike’s Anfield display mattered for us

The numbers underline why the performance felt important.

Ekitike scored after just 46 seconds, our fastest Premier League goal since Naby Keita struck after 15 seconds against Huddersfield in 2019.

He then added a second from a Mo Salah corner, giving him seven goals in his first 10 Premier League starts, a return bettered only by Daniel Sturridge for Liverpool.

After the game, the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward was quick to acknowledge Salah, describing it as a “blessing” to share the pitch with him.

If the Frenchman keeps these performances up, it’ll be him that is viewed as the blessing to play alongside for his teammates.

Slot also touched on injuries elsewhere, including Dominik Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez, with the head coach admitting “it didn’t look great” for the midfielder’s ankle, while suggesting Gomez is unlikely to feature next week.

For now, though, the focus remains on Ekitike.

He is scoring, improving physically, and learning what this league demands. That combination is exactly what we need as the season builds.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

