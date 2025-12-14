Arne Slot explains decision that changed Mo Salah narrative

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A familiar Anfield scene on Saturday quietly reset a Liverpool storyline that had threatened to linger far longer than it needed to.

Mo Salah returned to our matchday squad against Brighton following his very public post-Leeds outburst, and while the Egyptian did not start, his involvement told its own story.

The former Roma winger was introduced early due to injury, delivered an assist for Hugo Ekitike, and played a decisive role in a 2-0 win that moved us to five games unbeaten in all competitions.

After the match, Arne Slot addressed the situation in detail, offering clarity on why the decision felt right at this moment.

“I think actions speak louder than what has been said,” the Dutchman explained, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube.

“He was in the squad again and when I had to make my first substitution, I brought him in and he performed as I think every fan – including me – would like him to perform today.”

Why Slot’s Salah handling mattered for Liverpool

From our perspective, this was less about punishment and more about control.

The 47-year-old confirmed there was no lingering issue, saying: “For me, there’s no issue to resolve. For me, he’s now the same as any other player.”

That framing matters as Salah now heads to the Africa Cup of Nations, allowing the noise to die down rather than follow us for the next month.

Crucially, the Egyptian also acknowledged the supporters after full-time, as he immediately went over to applaud Liverpool’s home fans after the final whistle.

The boss was keen to stress that appreciation went both ways.

“I think our players worked incredibly hard today to keep a clean sheet,” he added, while admitting we also rode our luck at times.

What Salah delivered on the pitch

The numbers back up why this intervention worked.

Salah’s assist took him to 277 Premier League goal involvements for Liverpool, overtaking Wayne Rooney’s record for a single club.

He also created five chances after coming on, attempted three shots, and forced Brighton into constant defensive adjustments.

Slot summed it up simply: “He was a threat and that’s very important.”

That performance was quickly followed by Salah denying further media engagement, when reporters asked whether he fancied another chat with the press, only for the No.11 to respond: “Two matches in a row? No!”

For us, that felt like a line drawn. Salah played, contributed, applauded the crowd, and now departs for AFCON with the focus back where it belongs.

That is smart management and that is why this moment may quietly prove decisive.

