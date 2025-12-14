Curtis Jones sends clear message on Salah situation after Brighton

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A week dominated by noise around Liverpool was quietly reframed by words that spoke more about unity, standards and what we are trying to rebuild under Arne Slot.

Curtis Jones marked his 200th appearance for us by starting in the 2-0 win over Brighton, a result that followed our Champions League victory away at Inter Milan.

The academy graduate retained his place in the XI and played a key role as Hugo Ekitike struck twice, with Mo Salah making a decisive impact off the bench at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, Jones addressed the recent focus on Salah, offering calm clarity from inside the dressing room, as reported by Jan Aage Fjortoft on X.

“We all love Mo,” the 24-year-old said. “At my hardest times at the club, he was always one of the ones who was there.”

He added: “I don’t think his intentions were to affect the team… it was just a personal thing.”

Jones on Salah and Liverpool dressing room unity

Jones’ comments matter because they reflect how Liverpool have responded internally to a difficult week.

“The important thing that Mo made clear was that it’s not against the team,” the midfielder explained, reinforcing that unity remains intact.

That sentiment aligned with what we saw on the pitch, where Salah supplied the corner for Ekitike’s second goal and registered his 277th Premier League goal involvement for us.

Jones’ words also echoed Emile Heskey’s recent assessment that leadership voices are vital, when the former striker said: “Curtis Jones is quite a young lad still, but he’s still stepping up to be a leader.”

That link between performance and personality is becoming clearer.

Jones growing into leadership role under Slot

Jones also spoke about the culture being set by our boss, in his second season at Anfield.

“Definition of a team… it’s not about one,” he said, highlighting the absence of ego inside the group.

He explained how senior players help new signings settle, saying: “It’s up to the likes of myself to let them know that you’re part of the team and a family.”

That maturity mirrors what he previously said about Salah, when Jones noted after beating Inter Milan: “He’s human… he’s hungry as ever, exactly the same as us.”

As we build consistency following five unbeaten matches, these comments offer insight into why standards are stabilising again.

Jones may still be 24, but moments like this show why he is increasingly central to what we are becoming.

