Carragher takes aim at Ferdinand as Salah moment cuts through the noise

A familiar Liverpool moment at Anfield ended up triggering a debate that revealed far more about perspective than provocation.

Jamie Carragher found himself pulled into a public exchange with Rio Ferdinand after Mo Salah’s name rang out from the Kop during our 2-0 win over Brighton.

The former Manchester United defender tagged the Liverpool legend on X, asking for his thoughts on the chant.

Carragher’s response was immediate and unapologetic.

“And rightly so, he was fantastic when he came on,” the ex-centre-back replied, before pivoting sharply to FIFA and World Cup ticket pricing.

Carragher stance reflects Liverpool perspective

The key point was not the spat itself but what Carragher chose to emphasise.

The Sky Sports pundit has been critical of Salah’s comments after the Leeds draw, yet still separated performance, principle and standards.

That balance matters at Liverpool.

Salah came off the bench against Brighton and delivered an assist, helping Hugo Ekitike secure another decisive brace at Anfield.

Carragher’s acknowledgement of Salah’s impact aligned with what we saw on the pitch rather than what dominated the headlines.

It also echoed what the Egypt international’s teammate said post-match, when Curtis Jones explained: “The important thing that Mo made clear was that it’s not against the team.”

That distinction matters inside a dressing room that has stayed united.

Carragher and Slot emerge strengthened

What has quietly shifted this week is not Salah’s standing, but the authority of Arne Slot.

Arne Slot left Salah out of the trip to Milan, then brought him back in against Brighton on his own terms.

Carragher himself pointed this out in his Telegraph column, writing that the Dutchman has “emerged from the week stronger than ever.”

The 47-year-old’s handling of the situation was later backed publicly by the captain, with Virgil van Dijk stressing that “we go forward as one.”

Liverpool’s recent form underlined that point.

We are unbeaten in five matches, including a Champions League win at Inter, and the noise has not derailed our progress.

Salah now heads to Afcon having started none of those five games, while we have quietly steadied ourselves.

Carragher may have gone hard on the player, but his broader position remains consistent.

Call things out when standards slip, back performances when they deliver, and never lose sight of what Liverpool actually represent.

That, more than any emoji or exchange, is the part worth paying attention to.

