Slot admits concern as Liverpool wait on Szoboszlai injury outcome

Liverpool’s Anfield win over Brighton delivered vital points and renewed momentum, but attention has quickly shifted to the fitness of Dominik Szoboszlai following a worrying late withdrawal.

Speaking post-match via Liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot addressed the situation after seeing both Joe Gomez and the Hungary international forced off during the 2-0 victory.

Slot provides Szoboszlai update after Liverpool injury setback

The Dutchman confirmed the midfielder’s issue centred on his ankle and admitted the initial signs were not encouraging.

“Dom, it was his ankle,” the 47-year-old explained. “It didn’t look great when I just saw him.”

Despite the concern, our boss highlighted the No.8’s mentality as a reason for optimism.

“But he has unbelievable mentality so let’s hope for the best,” he added.

Szoboszlai had once again been central to our performance, stepping into an unfamiliar right-back role after Gomez was forced off just 25 minutes in, underlining his growing importance to this Liverpool side.

That adaptability echoed comments made by Chris Sutton who said that Szoboszlai had shown his versatility again by delivering “another really big game for Liverpool”, a line that feels particularly relevant given Saturday’s reshuffle.

Liverpool juggling depth as Szoboszlai absence looms

Slot also explained why Gomez’s situation appeared more clear-cut, suggesting the defender is unlikely to feature at Tottenham next week.

“If I have a player who goes off with a muscle injury like Joe, that’s normally not a positive thing,” he said, before adding that he “would not expect him to be in the squad next week.”

The head coach acknowledged that the return of Conor Bradley from suspension and Jeremie Frimpong’s availability offers solutions, but also confirmed we will now be without Mo Salah as he heads to AFCON.

That makes Szoboszlai’s condition even more significant, especially after a performance where Hugo Ekitike’s opener arrived from a Joe Gomez assist, a reminder of how interconnected this side has become.

With Liverpool now unbeaten in four league games and sitting fifth, keeping our most consistent performer available could be decisive as we try to close the gap ahead.

For now, all eyes remain on Szoboszlai’s recovery – because if there is one player we can ill afford to lose, it is the one driving us forward every week.

