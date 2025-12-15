Jamie Carragher warns Mo Salah not to leave himself with huge ‘regret’ if he’s to exit Liverpool

Image via Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher has Mo Salah to think very carefully before leaving Liverpool in January, if the Egyptian has any intentions of doing so.

A week on from eviscerating the 33-year-old after his incendiary public comments following the draw at Leeds, the former Reds defender was substantially more empathetic towards the winger on punditry duty for Sky Sports this Monday night.

Following the 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday, our number 11 walked around the Anfield pitch to show his appreciation for LFC fans with prolonged applause in his final match before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Carragher urges Salah not to leave Liverpool in a hurry

On Sky Sports‘ MNF, Carragher voiced his fears that Salah will leave Liverpool in 2026 and has urged the player to reconsider any hypothetical designs on departing Merseyside next month.

The pundit said: “Last week I was giving advice to Mo Salah and his agent, and I’m going to do it again. What we saw at the end of the game against Brighton was a lap of appreciation. [He was] a little bit emotional. He’s probably not sure himself whether that’s his last time at Anfield.

“If he’s thinking about moving on, I would urge him to think again. The reason I say that is, if Mo Salah is to move on from Liverpool now – the talk is he would go to the Saudi Pro League, which is talked about over there, but probably nowhere else except when the transfer window is open.”

Carragher added: “Put your differences with the manager to the side and think ‘3 or 4 months at Liverpool, OK’. The worst thing that’s going to happen is he gets a big send-off.

“The best thing that could happen is that he’s walking out with his teammates in Budapest in a Champions League final. If he were sat in Saudi Arabia, watching Liverpool do that, I think he’d really regret it.”

Salah didn’t look like a man saying a final goodbye on Saturday

While speculation will no doubt continue in some quarters that the Brighton game could be Salah’s final one for Liverpool, the manner of his applause to the fans on Saturday didn’t carry the air of a permanent goodbye, but rather a ‘thank you’ for continuing to back him after what happened the previous weekend.

Arne Slot was adamant in his post-match press conference (via liverpoolfc.com) that “there’s no issue to resolve” with the player, and the Egyptian’s inclusion in the matchday squad at the weekend indicates that he and the head coach have had a constructive discussion over the past few days.

Despite signing a two-year contract extension last April, it’s not completely inconceivable that the 33-year-old could leave next summer after nearly a decade in L4, but the hope is obviously that he sees out the remainder of his deal.

Whenever the time comes for Salah to depart, it’s only right that he should get one of the most appreciative send-offs that Anfield has ever seen, given everything that he’s done for the club since 2017.

The player won’t be guided by Carragher’s advice when it comes to any career decisions, but hopefully the Brighton game wasn’t his final act in a Liverpool shirt, and right now it’d seem that he still has a few more chapters to write in his legendary LFC story.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Brighton press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: