Carragher makes ominous Mo Salah prediction that Liverpool fans will be begging not to happen

Jamie Carragher has made an ominous prediction regarding Mo Salah’s Liverpool future which could send a chill up supporters’ spines.

The Egyptian still has 18 months remaining on his contract at Anfield after penning a two-year extension in April, but his status at the club has become a hot topic in recent days after his explosive interview following the Reds’ 3-3 draw at Leeds in which he said that he had ‘no relationship’ with Arne Slot.

That was the third of five consecutive matches in which he hasn’t started for LFC (he was left at home for the Champions League win over Inter Milan last week), and it’s the first time in his eight-and-a-half years on Merseyside that he’s been omitted at the manager’s discretion for so long.

Carragher thinks Salah won’t be at Liverpool next season

Salah came off the bench in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday, his final match before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and Carragher believes that the 33-year-old won’t see out the remainder of his contract at Anfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ MNF this evening, the former Reds defender claimed: “I don’t see Mo Salah playing for Liverpool next season. The big thing in my mind is whether we’re going to see Mo Salah from now until the end of the season.

“We know he’s going to AFCON, which will finish in mid-January. It’s obvious he’s got an issue with the manager.”

Carragher went on to plead with Salah not to leave the Reds next month, if the player is indeed contemplating that course of action.

Hopefully the fans’ worship will get through to Salah

We know that, one way or another, we’re coming towards the final act of one of the greatest careers in Liverpool history. What we’re not sure of just yet is exactly when the dreaded time to say goodbye will be.

The utopian scenario is that Salah honours the rest of his contract and is given a euphoric send-off in May 2027. Conversely, we dread to think that the win over Brighton may have been his last game for us before he leaves the club in January upon returning from AFCON.

We doubt his departure will be that abrupt, but a significant hint could emerge in the weeks after he comes back to Merseyside from his exploits with Egypt.

If the 33-year-old regains his starting berth and returns to the form of last season, he surely won’t be in any hurry to move on from Liverpool. If he continues to be left out of the line-up, though, it’s conceivable that he could bid us farewell at the end of the current campaign.

The Reds supporters in attendance at Anfield on Saturday made it unmistakably clear that they still adore Salah. Hopefully that unequivocal backing from the terraces will resonate with the winger and he’ll remain committted to LFC for at least another 18 months, despite Carragher’s ominous prediction.

