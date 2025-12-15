BBC reporter explains why Anfield decision left Liverpool exposed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s win over Brighton moved us forward in the league, but a key refereeing moment ensured the post-match discussion went far beyond the scoreline.

BBC Sport football issues correspondent Dale Johnson has outlined why Brighton may have avoided a red card that Liverpool would have every right to question, via BBC Sport.

The incident arrived in first-half injury time at Anfield when Florian Wirtz was caught by a chest-high challenge from Diego Gomez, with only a yellow card shown.

According to Johnson, video assistant referees “continue to have a problem with red cards,” with missed or wrongly given dismissals accounting for nearly a third of VAR errors across the last two seasons.

Wirtz challenge raises fresh VAR concerns for Liverpool

Johnson explained that 15 of the 49 VAR errors in the last two campaigns have related to red card incidents, with Gomez’s tackle potentially becoming the 16th.

After Craig Pawson produced a caution, VAR Darren England reviewed the footage but decided the challenge was not made with excessive force and did not qualify as serious foul play.

However, Johnson questioned how that conclusion was reached, noting that Wirtz got to the ball first and that “the ball had gone before Gomez even began to make his challenge.”

The BBC correspondent added that Gomez raised his foot “high into the chest of Wirtz,” with studs showing and a straight leg, making it difficult to see how the opponent’s safety was not endangered.

That view aligns closely with Dermot Gallagher’s assessment when he said, “The ball is a clue for me… he goes in high, dangerously,” while Jay Bothroyd added that Pawson could clearly see “the player’s studs and Wirtz’s chest.”

Chris Sutton also shared that concern when he said the challenge was “really high and dangerous” and that Gomez “could’ve seen red.”

Wirtz incident highlights pattern Liverpool know too well

If the Premier League’s key match incidents panel confirm this as an error, it would be the second time this season Liverpool’s opponents should have been reduced to 10 men following a VAR review.

Earlier in the campaign, Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi avoided a red card despite handling the ball as Hugo Ekitike was about to run through on goal.

Johnson also highlighted England’s previous involvement in controversial decisions, including the failure to downgrade Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card at Wolves last season.

While we still secured a 2-0 win, protected Wirtz from lasting damage, and moved closer to consistency under Arne Slot, the incident reinforces why trust in VAR remains fragile.

For Liverpool, the concern is not just about one decision, but about a growing pattern that continues to put our players at unnecessary risk.

