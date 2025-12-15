‘A clue for me…’ – Dermot Gallagher claims Pawson made big error in Liverpool win on Saturday

Images via Sky Sports and Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dermot Gallagher and Jay Bothroyd agreed that Liverpool would have every right to feel aggrieved about one refereeing decision at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds’ 2-0 victory over Brighton was a hugely satisfying one, with Hugo Ekitike netting both goals and Mo Salah getting a rousing reception when he came on, with the Kopites in attendance giving both him and Arne Slot their firm backing.

However, there was one flashpoint shortly before half-time when Diego Gomez caught Florian Wirtz in the chest with a straight boot which was nowhere near the ball. Despite the incident being referred to VAR, Craig Pawson’s initial verdict of yellow card was cleared to stand.

What did Gallagher say about Gomez’s lunge on Wirtz?

On Monday morning, Gallagher reviewed the incident on Sky Sports‘ Ref Watch feature, and he felt that the Paraguayan was very lucky to remain on the pitch.

The ex-Premier League referee said: “I think it is a red card and I thought it was a red card on Saturday. The ball is a clue for me. Look where it is; he has no chance of winning it. He goes in high, dangerously.

“The only defence he can have is if he’d gone for the ball. He can’t; the ball is not there. I’m convinced it is a red card. When Wirtz plays the ball, the challenge hasn’t even been made.”

Jay Bothroyd agreed with Gallagher’s verdict, saying: “Craig Pawson is [standing] right there. He’s looking from an angle where he can see the player’s studs and Wirtz’s chest. The ball is gone.

“I don’t understand how the referee and VAR have come to the decision that it is a yellow card. It’s a challenge of frustration. Liverpool are winning and playing well. That reminds me of [Nigel] De Jong’s challenge in the [2010] World Cup final.”

How on earth did Gomez get away with only a yellow card?

When Gallagher – speaking from a position of neutrality and as a former top-flight referee – is adamant that Gomez should’ve been sent off for his lunge on Wirtz, that adds further credence to any feelings of injustice Liverpool might have.

The German had played the ball at least a second before the Brighton player connected with his chest, and the challenge was highly dangerous. Also, as Bothroyd pointed out, Pawson couldn’t have had a better view of the incident.

For him and VAR to deem it worthy of only a yellow card is astounding, particularly when Ibrahima Konate was later booked for a harmless offence. It’s that inconsistency which is so maddening for football fans the length and breadth of the country.

Thankfully Wirtz was able to carry on after Gomez’s lunge and put in another strong performance, but that still doesn’t change the reality that the Paraguayan could count his blessings at not being sent off.

Liverpool ultimately prevailed after a stern test from a very good Brighton side, but that shouldn’t absolve the officials from an inexplicable call which, on another day, could’ve had massive consequences.

