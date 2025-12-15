Henderson’s Jota celebration says everything after first Brentford goal

Pictures via brentfordfc.com

Jordan Henderson found the net for Brentford in a 1-1 draw with Leeds, but it was what followed the goal that immediately mattered most.

The former Liverpool captain sat cross-legged on the turf, mimicking the game-controller celebration made famous by Diogo Jota at Anfield, and the meaning was impossible to miss.

The goal itself was Henderson’s first Premier League strike since December 2021, ending a long wait in front of goal for the 35-year-old midfielder.

Henderson explains Diogo Jota tribute after Brentford goal

Speaking via brentfordfc.com, the England international confirmed exactly why the moment mattered so deeply.

“I don’t score many goals,” Henderson said. “It was his birthday recently. He’s someone that we’ll never forget and I felt that, once I did score, I was always going to dedicate it to him.”

That context matters, because Henderson was one of the first former teammates to attend the memorial at Anfield following Jota’s tragic passing earlier this summer.

In an emotional Instagram post, the midfielder wrote: “Jots it was a pleasure to share a pitch with you but more importantly a friendship,” while reflecting on their bond and the pain felt across the Liverpool family.

That relationship, forged during trophy-winning seasons under Jurgen Klopp, has clearly endured long after Henderson’s departure.

Why Henderson’s gesture still matters to us at Liverpool

What makes this moment resonate even more is how consistently Jota’s legacy continues to surface among those who wore red alongside him.

James Milner performed the same controller celebration earlier this season after scoring, another quiet but powerful nod from someone who shared Liverpool dressing rooms and memories with the eternal No.20.

The Brentford goal itself came from Henderson arriving late into the box, side-footing home after a low cross, but the football almost felt secondary.

For us, it reinforced something Liverpool supporters already know. Some connections do not disappear with transfers.

Henderson captained us to major honours, including the Premier League, and his words and actions continue to reflect a club culture that he helped represent and maintain.

Moments like this remind us that Diogo Jota’s impact did not end with his final appearance.

It lives on through those who shared the pitch with him, and through gestures that need no explanation.

