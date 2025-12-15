Report: Liverpool staff love what they’ve seen from Ligue 1 gem after multiple scouting missions

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool staff have reportedly been captivated by a French youngster who’s been the subject of repeated scouting missions from the Merseyside club.

With the January transfer window opening in just over a fortnight’s time, attention is turning towards the possibility of mid-season additions at Anfield, following on from last summer’s £446m trolley dash.

Of all the targets to have been mentioned as potential LFC signings, Marc Guehi remains arguably the highest profile, although the Reds’ hierarchy appear to be scoping out lesser-known alternatives as well.

Liverpool scouts impressed by Jeremy Jacquet

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have compiled a three-man shortlist of potential centre-back signings for 2026, with the Crystal Palace captain and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck included amid abundant rumours linking them with the Premier League champions.

The other name on the list isn’t quite as ubiquitous at the highest level in Europe but is nonetheless rated quite highly, with Rennes youngster Jeremy Jacquet being scouted by Anfield staff at several Ligue 1 matches this season.

The 20-year-old has impressed LFC analysts with his ‘composure and leadership qualities’, for which he’s apparently performing ‘beyond his years’, and Merseyside chiefs are ‘convinced’ that he could ‘develop into a world-class operator’ under Arne Slot.

Would Jacquet be ready to make an immediate impact at Liverpool?

Jacquet has firmly established himself in Rennes’ first team this season, having been ever-present in their Ligue 1 campaign until his recent red card against Paris Saint-Germain, and the youngster has stood out with his ability to progress the ball and his passing range (Football Espana).

He can also excel in his core defensive duties – as per FBref, he ranks among the top 4% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for interceptions per game (1.71), along with the top 18% for tackles per 90 minutes (1.95).

The France under-21 appears to have quite a high ceiling, and Liverpool scouting staff seem firmly convinced over his ability and potential.

However, Jacquet is rather inexperienced (just 51 senior club career games) in comparison to a Guehi or Schlotterbeck who’d be able to make an immediate impact if they were to join the Reds, whereas the Rennes youngster would likely be a signing with the future in mind more than the short-term.

He’s nonetheless a name worth keeping an eye on throughout the remainder of the season, and if the Anfield recruitment department have strong faith that he’ll blossom into a superstar under Slot, then we’ve every right to trust their judgement.

