Former Liverpool defender sends pointed Salah message after Anfield moment

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest win at Anfield carried more significance beneath the surface, even if the scoreboard told a simple story.

Mo Salah’s record-breaking afternoon against Brighton continues to dominate discussion, but this time the reaction has come from someone who used to be inside our own dressing room.

Dejan Lovren, speaking on X, responded to a Liverpool post celebrating Salah’s 277 Premier League goal involvements with a short but clearly ironic message.

“Not good enough Mo. You need to cover your full back,” Lovren wrote.

The comment came after the Egyptian moved clear as the most productive player for a single club in Premier League history, overtaking Wayne Rooney’s long-standing Manchester United total.

Salah criticism meets ironic defence from former Liverpool teammate

Not good enough Mo. You need to cover your full back. https://t.co/oaGJDog2eK — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) December 15, 2025

The context behind Lovren’s message matters, because it landed amid continued backlash following Salah’s public comments last weekend.

The Croatian centre-back has been one of the forward’s most vocal supporters over the past week, making the post a pointed response to those questioning the winger’s attitude and application.

That irony was underlined by the performance itself, with Salah credited for tracking back and helping out defensively during the 2-0 win over Brighton.

James Pearce and Oliver Kay both referenced a first-half moment where Liverpool’s No.11 sprinted back into his own penalty area to halt a Brighton counter-attack after Florian Wirtz lost possession, contradicting one of the most persistent criticisms aimed at him.

That sequence only strengthened the argument that Salah’s all-round contribution remains central to how we function under Arne Slot.

Salah numbers and actions continue to speak for Liverpool

On the pitch, the former Roma forward came off the bench and still shaped the game decisively.

His whipped corner found Hugo Ekitike for Liverpool’s second goal, pushing his season tally to 10 goals in all competitions and extending his Premier League legacy.

Lovren’s support has not been limited to this moment either, with the defender previously responding to Salah’s gym photo from the AXA Training Centre by saying, “The only way to deal with injustice is to fight with all our strength.”

That consistency matters as we try to move beyond internal noise and focus on building momentum during a crucial period.

While point-scoring on social media may continue elsewhere, inside the club it increasingly feels like the matter is settled.

If Salah keeps producing on the pitch and backing it up with actions like those seen at Anfield, the conversation will likely quieten on its own.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile