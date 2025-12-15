Lineker highlights Anfield reaction that protected Salah legacy

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s win over Brighton carried a wider significance that went beyond the scoreline, even if that was not immediately obvious.

Gary Lineker admitted he “really enjoyed the Liverpool game” not for the football itself, but for how the Mo Salah situation was handled, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast.

The former England striker framed the afternoon as a potential turning point after a week dominated by Salah’s very public comments and questions around his relationship with Arne Slot.

“I thought it was really well handled overall since it’s happened,” Lineker said. “I think Slot’s dealt with it very well, very maturely.”

Salah handling earns praise as Liverpool restore control

Lineker focused on Salah’s role within the squad rather than the headlines.

“Mo kept his counsel obviously, but he was part of the squad,” he explained. “It was really important.”

The Egyptian forward starting on the bench against Brighton was a decision that carried risk, but also authority.

“He was on the bench,” Lineker said. “He had a smile on his face.”

The former Barcelona striker also pointed directly to the Anfield reaction when Salah was introduced.

“I think the fact that when he got up and he came on and there was 100% applause, I thought that was really good,” he added.

That moment aligned closely with what Arne Slot said afterwards when he explained, “I think actions speak louder than what has been said,” before adding, “For me, there’s no issue to resolve.”

Slot’s decision to introduce the forward early, and trust him in a key role, helped close down any suggestion the situation would linger while Salah heads off to Afcon duty.

Lineker was clear about what was at stake.

“I’m relieved because I said before, you don’t want his legacy tainted at Liverpool,” he said. “That would be really sad.”

Salah impact underlines Slot authority at Liverpool

On the pitch, Salah’s contribution backed up the handling off it.

The 33-year-old delivered the corner that led to Hugo Ekitike’s second goal, his influence felt immediately after coming on.

That record-breaking assist moved him beyond Wayne Rooney for the most goal involvements by a single player for one club in the competition.

Virgil van Dijk reinforced the unity afterwards, saying, “Mo is going to Afcon and we all hope that he’ll be successful there,” before adding, “I hope that he stays because he is one of my leaders.”

Those comments echoed Slot’s insistence that the issue is now closed and that the forward is treated “the same as any other player.”

What looked briefly like a crisis has instead produced wins, calm leadership, and a squad presenting a unified front.

Slot deserves credit for ensuring the focus returned to football, while Salah left Anfield with his standing intact and his influence undiminished.

