Richard Keys claims Mo Salah will leave Liverpool next year – but not for Saudi Pro League

Richard Keys has claimed that Mo Salah will leave Liverpool next summer, but his destination won’t be the Saudi Pro League.

There’s been plenty of discourse regarding the Egyptian’s future at Anfield after his explosive interview recently in which he alleged that someone at the club is throwing him ‘under the bus’ and that he has ‘no relationship’ with Arne Slot.

The latter comment appears to have been disproven by the head coach’s willingness to utilise him off the bench in the win over Brighton on Saturday, but Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports this evening that he doesn’t envisage the 33-year-old being a Reds player next season.

Keys claims Salah will go to MLS next summer

Saudi Arabia has been widely touted as Salah’s next destination whenever the time comes to depart Liverpool, but Keys has claimed that the Egypt winger will instead take flight in the opposite direction to the UK.

The beIN SPORTS anchor wrote on his eponymous blog: ‘I’ll share with you what a lot of my Arabic colleagues are telling me about Salah. The smart money is on a return to the fold post-AFCON, and a move in the summer – to America.’

We’re more concerned about when Salah will go than where

Major League Soccer has been a popular destination for many high-profile footballers towards the tail end of their careers, from David Beckham and Steven Gerrard in previous times to Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min more recently.

Salah might well be tempted by spending a couple of years in the United States to see out his illustrious playing days, although his Arabic heritage will naturally see him being linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, especially given the wave of players to head in that direction over the past two years.

What’ll concern Liverpool fans isn’t where the 33-year-old will go next, but when. His contract at Anfield has 18 months remaining, so ideally he’ll see that through and remain with the Reds until the end of next season.

However, if Slot continues to omit the winger from the starting XI after he returns from AFCON, perhaps he might give serious consideration over his future ahead of summer 2026.

At least any fears of an abrupt January exit appear to have been quelled by his involvement on Saturday and the rapturous reception he got from the crowd at Anfield. Hopefully that affection from Kopites will resonate sufficiently with Salah to convince him to stay put for the remainder of his contract at a minimum.

