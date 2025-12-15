Former Liverpool manager edges closer to move that says plenty about modern football

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The wider picture around former Liverpool managers continues to evolve quietly, with one familiar name now edging closer to a significant decision.

Brendan Rodgers is close to reaching an agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah, according to reporting from David Ornstein, Mario Cortegana and others for The Athletic.

The 52-year-old Northern Irishman is travelling to Saudi Arabia as talks continue to finalise a deal, following his resignation from Celtic in October.

Rodgers is being lined up to replace Michel Gonzalez, who was sacked on Sunday as Al Qadsiah promised to “move swiftly” to appoint a new head coach ahead of the January transfer window.

Rodgers Saudi link puts Liverpool spell back in focus

For us, this move inevitably brings Rodgers’ Anfield spell back into the conversation.

The former Swansea City boss arrived at Liverpool in June 2012 and came agonisingly close to delivering a league title in 2013-14, finishing just two points behind Manchester City.

That near-miss remains the defining moment of his 166 games in charge, despite never lifting a major trophy with us.

Since leaving Anfield in 2015, his career has been split between outstanding domestic success at Celtic and a more uneven spell at Leicester City, where perceptions of him as an elite-level manager began to shift.

Saudi clubs appear to view his attacking philosophy, experience across England and Scotland, and trophy-laden Celtic record as reasons to make him their preferred candidate.

However, recent Saudi experiences involving Liverpool figures have been mixed.

Steven Gerrard’s decision to ask to leave Al-Ettifaq for personal reasons underlined how quickly these projects can unravel.

While Jordan Henderson’s Saudi switch saw him sacrifice both his Liverpool legacy and ambassadorial status, with reports suggesting he may never even receive the wages promised.

Liverpool context frames Rodgers next step

Rodgers’ potential appointment feels less like a new chapter and more like a continuation of a pattern.

Gerrard’s departure from Al-Ettifaq dented his managerial standing, while Henderson’s situation highlighted the off-pitch consequences of such moves.

For Rodgers, success would offer rehabilitation after difficult exits at Leicester and Celtic, while failure would reinforce the idea that the Anfield version of him belonged to a very specific moment in time.

Al Qadsiah’s ownership by Aramco, their move into a new stadium next season, and their desire for a smooth transition all suggest ambition.

Whether Rodgers still possesses the edge required to meet it remains the unanswered question.

For Liverpool supporters, it is another reminder of how quickly careers – and legacies – can be reshaped once they leave Anfield.

