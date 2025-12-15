Former Liverpool keeper explains why cup final moment meant everything

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sometimes the Liverpool story reveals itself far away from Anfield, through moments that quietly remind us who we are and what this club gives people.

Shamal George, once part of our academy setup on Merseyside, delivered one of those moments after helping St Mirren beat Celtic to lift the Scottish League Cup at Hampden.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, currently on loan from Wycombe Wanderers north of the border, spoke with raw emotion in his post-match interview, as reported by Premier Sports on X.

“I want to dedicate it to my granddad,” George said. “He’s not here. He died two weeks ago.”

“So, yeah, it’s been a tough few weeks. I know he’s looking over me.”

George reflects on journey from Liverpool to Hampden

🏁@saintmirrenfc goalkeeper Shamal George reflects after winning the #PremierSportsCup against Celtic "I want to dedicate it to my Grandad." 🗣️@spfl pic.twitter.com/vptqMd5W8V — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 14, 2025

For us, George’s words carried extra weight because his Liverpool connection runs deeper than many remember.

Born in Birkenhead, the goalkeeper joined us as a teenager and was part of the 2016 pre-season squad under Jurgen Klopp.

We were leading Huddersfield Town 1-0 in that friendly when Lucas Leiva was withdrawn, before an 18-year-old George was unexpectedly sent on as a striker, without even an outfield shirt ready.

Klopp later explained that decision, saying: “We changed the formation to have Shamal as a striker – he did wonderful,” on a night that became part of Liverpool folklore, but the years that followed were far tougher.

George performance shows Liverpool influence still runs deep

George admitted he had not played regularly for over a year before this loan spell, making his final performance even more remarkable.

“I haven’t played for a year and a half,” he said. “But I want to say thanks to the gaffer. He trusted me to bring me in.

“I hope I’m repaying him with the belief he’s put in me.”

BBC analysis of the final highlighted several key saves from the former Red, noting that while St Mirren dominated large spells, their goalkeeper “came up clutch with a few fine stops” when it mattered.

For Liverpool supporters, this was not just a cup final interview.

It was another reminder that players shaped at our club carry its values long after they leave.

And on a night of personal grief and professional joy, George showed exactly why that still matters to us.

