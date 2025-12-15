Hungarian outlet shares Dominik Szoboszlai injury update which could ease Liverpool fans’ nerves

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans’ delight at the 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday was slightly tempered by the sight of Dominik Szoboszlai being forced off with injury in the closing stages.

The Hungarian midfielder took a heavy landing after jumping to evade a slide tackle from Kaoru Mitoma and, although he carried on briefly, he appeared to be in visible discomfort when he made way for Federico Chiesa in the 83rd minute.

Arne Slot admitted after the match that the 25-year-old’s ankle injury “didn’t look great”, prompting fears that our number 8 could be set for a spell on the sidelines, but a report from his homeland suggests that the damage isn’t overly serious.

No major injury issue for Szoboszlai

On Monday, Nemzeti Sport reported that ‘initial tests’ on Szoboszlai didn’t show up any major issue after the knock he sustained against Brighton.

The outlet added that it should become clearer in the later part of this week whether the midfielder will recover in time to face Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday.

An encouraging update on Szoboszlai ahead of Spurs clash

The win over the Seagulls was pockmarked with the sight of several Liverpool players needing treatment at various intervals, with Joe Gomez having to be substituted after just 25 minutes and Szoboszlai also going off shortly before full-time.

Those two body blows would’ve come as a significant concern to Slot, particularly given the injury issues we’ve had at right-back this season, but thankfully Conor Bradley has now served his domestic suspension and will be available to face Spurs.

Jeremie Frimpong also appears to be nearing a comeback from the hamstring problem which has kept him out for the past two months, and hopefully the issues he’s had since his summer transfer won’t become a recurring theme for him at Anfield.

That the report on Szoboszlai isn’t ruling out his involvement next Saturday would suggest that the blow he sustained against Brighton is only a minor one and that, even if he misses the game in north London, he could be back to face Wolves two days after Christmas.

Liverpool are also coming into a rare mid-season period of having a full week to prepare for fixtures, something they haven’t had outside of an international window since the end of August, which could aid the Hungarian’s recovery time.

Fingers crossed that the 25-year-old will be passed fit to play against Spurs – we can expect a more detailed update from Slot when he faces the media on the day before the match.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Brighton press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: