Van Dijk singles out teammate after week that tested Liverpool

The wider narrative around Liverpool’s season shifted subtly again this weekend, even if the league table barely moved.

Virgil van Dijk spoke after our 2-0 win over Brighton, and his words focused less on momentum and more on how we respond when things are not perfect.

The Liverpool captain was speaking via BBC Sport after Arne Slot’s side followed a Champions League win away at Inter Milan with a second clean sheet of the week at Anfield.

Much of the focus post-match centred on Ibou Konate, who has faced criticism at points this season but delivered a dominant performance against the Seagulls.

Van Dijk praises Konate as Liverpool response takes shape

“Everyone at his best helps the team – that’s why it’s a team sport,” Van Dijk said. “Ibou is a fantastic defender.

“When the team is not performing as a collective then obviously we as the last line could be exposed and that happened at times.”

The Dutchman did not avoid responsibility either.

“Individual mistakes cost us, including myself at times,” the 34-year-old added. “Unfortunately, that is part of the game but it’s how you react and come back from that.”

That line landed particularly strongly given the scrutiny Konate faced after conceding a penalty in the 3-3 draw at Leeds, when outside commentary questioned his reliability under pressure.

Van Dijk framed the centre-back’s response as the standard Liverpool should follow. “Ibou, as an example, has been especially outstanding,” he said.

“He is working on things, like we all do, and he helps me and I help him – and that’s how it should be.”

Van Dijk comments underline Liverpool togetherness

The Brighton clean sheet was not just about defending deep, but about cohesion returning across the side.

Van Dijk also addressed the broader mood inside the squad.

“The mood in the dressing room has always been very good,” he said. “What I see is we have the will to turn this around and the hunger and the energy to do so.”

Those comments echoed his other remarks post-match when he said, “We showed this week that we are absolutely united… we go forward as one,” while also praising how Arne Slot has handled recent external pressure.

For Liverpool, the significance of this run is not just five games unbeaten.

It is the way players are responding to adversity together, with standards reinforced rather than individuals isolated.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

