“I’ve always been a Liverpool fan since I was very small” – former Red on his Anfield dream

(Ross Kinnaird / GettyImages)

Liverpool’s history is built on resilience, and one former Red has been reflecting on how that same quality shaped his career both on and off the pitch.

Chris Kirkland has opened up in a new ‘My Liverpool Story’ feature on Liverpoolfc.com, offering a deeply personal account of his journey from boyhood fan to first-team goalkeeper at Anfield.

Kirkland on becoming a Liverpool player

The former Coventry City stopper admitted his move to us in 2001 was a whirlwind, driven by childhood dreams formed on the Kop.

“I’ve always been a Liverpool fan since I was very small,” Kirkland said.

The ex-England international recalled standing on the Kop at just seven-years-old, travelling from Leicester with his dad whenever they could afford it.

That dream became reality when Gary McAllister alerted him to Liverpool’s interest, before Gordon Strachan confirmed a bid had gone in.

Despite his confidence as a young player, Kirkland admitted the biggest challenge was leaving home and losing his comfort zone.

“It wasn’t the fact of moving clubs,” he explained. “It was more leaving home and having that comfort blanket taken away.”

The deadline-day chaos, printer issues and last-minute paperwork only added to the nerves, with the deal finally completed minutes before the window shut.

Kirkland, resilience and life beyond football

Injuries would ultimately define much of his time with us, something he believes unfairly shaped perceptions of his career.

He detailed freak collision injuries and long spells out, including the cruciate injury that ruled him out of the 2003 League Cup final.

Kirkland also spoke about missing out on medals despite contributing in cup runs, including Istanbul, where Scott Carson offered him his own medal on the pitch.

That famous night has since been used by the LFC Foundation as a symbol of resilience, with Kirkland recently helping inspire schoolchildren at Anfield during the Istanbul Legacy Week.

Away from football, the former stopper has spoken openly about his addiction to painkillers and the mental health struggles that followed.

He credits the club and the LFC Foundation for their support during his recovery, describing their backing as crucial to where he is today.

For us, Kirkland’s story is not just about what happened on the pitch, but about the values Liverpool represents long after the final whistle.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile