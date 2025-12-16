Ekitike finally explains the truth behind his two Instagram accounts

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest behind-the-scenes content has quietly opened up a much wider conversation about modern football, identity and life away from the pitch at Anfield.

The club’s ‘A Day With…’ episode, published via All Red Video, follows Hugo Ekitike on Merseyside and offers insight into how our No.22 manages the pressures that come with playing for us.

Signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, the 23-year-old has already hit double figures for goals in all competitions, yet the feature focuses less on finishing and more on his social media usage.

Why Ekitike separates football and personality online

One of the most striking parts of the episode centres on Ekitike’s decision to operate two public Instagram accounts.

He explains that one account is solely dedicated to football, while the other is reserved for self-expression and personality.

“The first time I’ve seen that, it was from an NBA player who was doing that,” he said. “I found that kind of cool.”

The France youth international made clear that the separation is about control rather than image.

“For me it’s personal, so you can’t really judge what I do,” he explained. “I feel like you can’t really express yourself.”

That thinking ties directly into his earlier comments about how dramatically life has shifted since arriving at Liverpool, where he admitted that his world has “changed completely” and that he is now “even more famous” in his home country.

By drawing a line between football and everything else, the former Frankfurt forward is attempting to protect the part of himself that exists beyond the game.

Ekitike and the modern Liverpool pressure

The decision also reflects the unique scrutiny that comes with representing us.

Every post, goal and performance is analysed, particularly for a striker leading the line at Anfield under Arne Slot.

“I like the second one because it’s more like mood,” Ekitike said. “I can show how I feel, what makes me love.”

That grounded outlook helps explain why senior figures in the game see long-term potential beyond club level, with Olivier Giroud recently suggesting the Liverpool forward “has a good chance of being called for the World Cup”.

For us, the episode shows a player already adapting to the mental demands of Liverpool life.

Ekitike’s goals are doing the talking on the pitch, but his approach off it suggests a modern footballer learning how to survive – and thrive – in an era where being seen never truly switches off.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile