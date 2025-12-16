Liverpool forward explains why pressure proves he is “at the right place”

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest behind-the-scenes content has offered insight into how one of our summer signings is adapting to life at Anfield while embracing the pressure that comes with wearing red.

Hugo Ekitike, who arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt, has already reached 10 goals in all competitions during his debut campaign with us.

Speaking during the club’s A Day With… feature on All Red Video, the attacker explained how the move has transformed both his football and his life away from the pitch.

“My life changed completely since I signed here,” he said. “I’m even more famous in my country, also the level of the games I play, it’s just a different life.”

Olivier Giroud has backed his fellow countryman to succeed at international level, stating: “I think he has a good chance of being called for the World Cup.”

The No.22 admitted recognition now follows him everywhere, but stressed that he prefers calmness away from football despite understanding what comes with playing for Liverpool.

“I like the side that people recognise that you’re good at football,” he said. “But I like kind of being calm outside.”

Ekitike explains why expectation matters at Liverpool

Crucially, the striker framed pressure not as a burden, but as confirmation that he is exactly where he should be in his career.

“If you don’t have pressure, if people don’t care, that means you’re not at the right place,” he explained. “I’m at the right place.”

That mindset aligns with the standards demanded by Arne Slot and the former Frankfurt man acknowledged he understands what is expected of him at Liverpool, while also placing demands on himself.

“I know what people expect,” he said. “I have my expectations too.”

Rather than settling after goals or strong performances, Ekitike stressed that his focus remains on constant improvement.

“Because if tomorrow I score a brace and I say, ‘I’m really good’, it stops,” he added. “Obviously I want to be the best – that’s why I’m playing.”

Hugo Ekitike has the right mentality to thrive at Anfield

Those comments underline why the Reds invested heavily in the France-born attacker, whose early goal return has been backed up by relentless work-rate and mentality.

Slot praised his work rate against Brighton, stating: “He did probably twice as much as in games in the beginning of the season where I had to take him off with cramp.”

At a club where standards never drop, the pressure he describes is not a warning sign, but proof that Liverpool remains the right place to chase greatness.

