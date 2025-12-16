Academy goodbye message hints at deeper Liverpool issue

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Academy continues to sit under the spotlight, with another quiet departure adding to an already difficult period at Kirkby.

Kai Morrall has confirmed his exit after eight years with us, with the Northern Ireland youth international set to join Leeds United.

The 15-year-old winger announced the decision himself on Instagram, writing: “After 8 years at Liverpool, it is time for me to say goodbye.”

“I would like to thank all the staff and the coaches that helped me develop into a better player and a person,” Morrall added.

“I will miss the memories and friends I made along the way however, I am looking forward to starting a new chapter and hopefully more things to come,” he concluded.

Academy exit follows challenging period at Kirkby

The timing is difficult given what the Academy has been navigating in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, the Under-18s were beaten 7-0 in the U18 Premier League North, a result that prompted necessary context rather than panic.

Academy reporter Lewis Bower explained that three defenders were out of position, an Under-16 made his full debut, and several players were carrying heavy midweek minutes.

That context matters, but departures like Morrall’s inevitably add another layer to conversations about development pathways.

CaughtOffside report that Leeds have completed the move for the highly-rated attacker, describing him as a “promising” addition to their youth setup.

For us, losing a player who joined at Under-9 level will always sting, particularly when consistency and stability are needed.

Academy investment shows Liverpool long-term intent

Importantly, this departure does not exist in isolation from the wider Academy picture.

Fenway Sports Group have approved a £20m project to overhaul the Kirkby base.

Central to that plan is a full-sized indoor dome, upgraded sports science facilities and improved matchday infrastructure.

Academy director Alex Inglethorpe called it “a big statement,” stressing it would “make a massive difference” to player development.

That investment underlines why exits like Morrall’s must be viewed alongside what is coming, not just what is leaving.

The Academy has produced Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent years, and the aim remains to find the next one.

For now, we wish Kai Morrall well, while hoping the next chapter at Kirkby steadies and delivers again.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile