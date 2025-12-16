‘I still think…’ – Michael Owen issues bullish Liverpool claim which might shock Reds fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

For all of Liverpool’s struggles this season, Michael Owen has still proclaimed them to be ‘the best team in the world’ when playing at their ‘absolute peak’.

Following a dismal autumn in which they went from Premier League leaders to as low as 13th at one point, the Reds have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

A five-match unbeaten run has seen Arne Slot’s side re-enter the top six domestically (Manchester United’s draw last night nudged us back down to seventh on goal difference) and remain in form contention to qualify directly for the Champions League round of 16.

After wins and clean sheets against Inter Milan and Brighton over the past week, Owen clamed that Liverpool still carry a fear factor and could challenge for several more Premier League titles in the coming years once their summer signings truly ‘come good’.

Owen: Liverpool ‘best team in the world’ at their ‘absolute peak’

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former Reds striker said: “The confidence of keeping a clean sheet and winning another game after going away in Europe playing a tricky game… this is a seriously good team. If everyone plays at their absolute peak, I still think Liverpool are the best team in the world. I do.

“They are obviously not showing it regularly but they won the league at a canter last year and they have signed incredible players, invested for the future, and these players are going to come good.

“This is a team that aren’t going to go away and are going to be title contenders for the next five years. As much as they’re not playing very well, you’ve still got to be fearful of Liverpool. They have beaten Arsenal and Aston Villa and have gone away in Europe and are doing well in the Champions League.

“Everyone is talking about this disaster, but they’re top six and flying high in the Champions League. It is not a disaster yet and there is a long way to go, and these new signings are only going to get better.”

Liverpool have been improving but question marks remain

There’s no denying that Liverpool have an exceptionally talented squad and that they’ve largely been functioning much better as a cohesive unit in recent games, while also possessing an ability to turn in excellent performances on the big occasion.

As Owen referenced, they’ve beaten two of the current top three in the Premier League, along with Real Madrid and Inter in Europe, with each of those victories fully deserved and coming with a clean sheet.

However, the Reds have also been humiliated at home by Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven, threw away a 2-0 lead in the final 20 minutes against 17th-placed Leeds and turned in some laughable defensive displays such as the 3-2 defeat at Brentford when the final score flattered us.

Liverpool mightn’t have been particularly outstanding against such opposition last season, but they usually found a way to win. That hasn’t been the case this term, and that Jekyll-and-Hyde inconsistency is why they’re 10 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Owen’s confidence in Slot’s team is a refreshing antidote to the widespread negativity which has been uttered in recent weeks, but realistically a title challenge is hard to envisage in this campaign.

However, the Reds should be capable of finishing no lower than fourth and qualifying for the Champions League with a degree of comfort, thus enabling them to go into 2026/27 with a fresh injection of positivity.