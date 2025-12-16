Salah’s AFCON travel detour presents new Saudi detail

Image via @EgyptNT_EN on X

Liverpool’s January narrative continues to evolve quietly, even as attention shifts away from the pitch and towards movement off it.

Mo Salah has already departed Merseyside to link up with Egypt ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, but his route there has prompted renewed discussion.

According to Saudi broadcaster Al-Riyadiya, the Egyptian will travel to Jeddah before joining his international team-mates in Morocco.

“The main reason is to perform the pilgrimage of Umrah and he may also link up with the Saudi Ministry of Tourism,” Al-Riyadiya reported, via The Mirror.

Salah travel plan reopens Saudi discussion around Liverpool future

For us, the timing of the journey matters because it comes just days after a turbulent week that appeared to bring player, club and head coach back from breaking point.

Under the guidance of Arne Slot, Salah responded on the pitch against Brighton with an assist, relentless running and another reminder of his importance to how we function.

That performance felt like a reset, even if Saudi links will inevitably resurface throughout January as speculation continues around the 33-year-old’s long-term future.

The fact that Salah is stopping in Saudi Arabia on his way to AFCON will cause some to put two and two together, regardless of the religious significance behind the trip.

Those conversations have already been fuelled elsewhere, with former Egyptian forward Mido stating plainly, “I think it’s time for him to leave,” before arguing that once Salah “loses this confidence with the manager… it’s hard to be fixed.”

That same ex-striker described the Liverpool No.11 as “a legend in the whole Middle East” and insisted, “I really think the best place for him to go is to go to the Saudi League”.

Salah numbers show what Liverpool would be missing

The on-field evidence remains overwhelming, regardless of off-field noise.

Salah’s corner for Hugo Ekitike against Brighton took him to an outright Premier League record for a single club, underlining what Liverpool would eventually need to replace.

Jamie Carragher urged the forward to “put your differences with the manager to the side” and see out the season, warning that watching Liverpool chase honours from afar could lead to regret.

At this stage, it feels less about whether the end is coming and more about how we manage it.

When Salah does leave, Liverpool need to ensure it happens on our terms, with dignity, appreciation and an ending that reflects everything he has given at Anfield.

