Images via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and NBC Sports

The future of Mo Salah has become a hot topic of discussion in the days following his explosive outburst after Liverpool’s recent 3-3 draw against Leeds.

The winger was duly left out of the Reds’ squad for their Champions League win away to Inter Milan last week, but he returned to a rousing reception at Anfield in the 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday, and Arne Slot insisted afterwards that “there’s no issue to resolve” with the 33-year-old.

While peace appears to have been restored prior to the winger flying out to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the long-term outlook seemingly remains uncertain, with both Jamie Carragher and Richard Keys claiming on Monday that our number 11 won’t be at the club next season.

David Ornstein outlines Liverpool’s stance on Salah

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has also been discussing Salah’s future at Liverpool, although his view was more measured as he indicated that Anfield chiefs plan on keeping the Egyptian until next summer at the very least, even if they’re unable to offer him assurances of guaranteed game-time.

Speaking on NBC Sports, the journalist said: “As I understand it, Liverpool fully intend to keep Mo Salah. They want him to remain, not only in the January transfer window but beyond, until at least the end of the season.

“He’s under contract until the summer of 2027 and Liverpool feel that they showed their intentions very clearly by renewing him at great expense back in [April].

“I think their view would be this has been brought about by Salah and his desire to be guaranteed regular football, and that’s not something that any club – certainly not Liverpool, despite the legendary status of Salah – are going to be willing to deliver.

“That seems to be at the heart of this, at the centre of discussions which Arne Slot said began before [Liverpool played] Leeds.”

Salah set to stay for a few more months, but what about the long-term?

Despite some sources claiming that Salah could depart Anfield for good next month, his lap of appreciation after the Brighton game didn’t carry the air of a permanent goodbye, but rather a ‘thank you and see you soon’ prior to flying out for AFCON.

With Ornstein being one of the most trusted and reputable reporters in the business, we can take it with considerable authority that a mid-season exit for the Egyptian is highly unlikely and that, at a minimum, he’ll be at Liverpool until next summer.

Whether or not he’ll see out the extent of his £400,000-per-week contract to June 2027 remains unclear, and that could be heavily dictated by how much football he plays for the Reds upon returning to Merseyside after AFCON.

Salah was clearly scorned at being omitted from the starting XI for several fixtures in a row as he took the nuclear option after the Leeds game, and a player of his exceptional talents won’t take kindly to being benched too often once he’s back at Anfield in January.

Nonetheless, Slot has demonstrated that he’s not afraid to exert his authority and drop high-profile players if he feels that they don’t fit into his strongest line-up, and the 33-year-old won’t automatically walk back into the team in a few weeks’ time.

The long-term outlook remains a matter for debate, but at least Liverpool seem committed to keeping hold of the Egyptian for the foreseeable future, in the hope that he can rediscover his previous levels and consign the unsavoury events of Elland Road to a mere footnote in history.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Brighton press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: