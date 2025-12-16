Paul Doyle given 21-year jail sentence for driving into crowds at Liverpool victory parade

(Photo by Getty Images)

Paul Doyle has today been jailed for 21 years and six months for driving his car into a crowd of people celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title parade last May.

The 54-year-old, whose actions injured 134 pedestrians on Water Street, admitted to 31 charges on the day he was due to stand trial, having initially denied the charges.

As per Liverpool Echo, 50 of the casualties required hospital treatment, with many more subsequently left with lasting and profound psychological harm as a day of celebration turned into scenes of horror and shock in the city centre.

Doyle’s actions ’caused horror and devastation’

In sentencing, the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “Your actions caused horror and devastation on a scale not previously encountered by this court.

“In reality, well over 100 people were struck and injured, many seriously. Parents and children, students, tourists, passers-by were all caught up by what many believed in the moment to be a mass panic terrorist attack.

“The truth, as captured on your own dashcam, is that you lost your temper in a rage, determined to force your way through the crowd regardless of the consequences. You admit that you intended to cause serious harm to achieve that end, even to children.”

Daniel Barr’s heroic actions prevented Doyle from causing even more harm

As per Sky, Doyle’s car was only brought to a stop thanks to the quick thinking of Daniel Barr, who climbed into the back seat of the vehicle and held the gear shift in park mode. The driver had continued his attempts to accelerate but the car, which had people trapped underneath, was unable to move further.

When interviewed, the 54-year-old alleged that he’d seen a person holding a knife and drove in fear that he’d be attacked, but police found no evidence from CCTV or witnesses that anyone in the vicinity was carrying such a weapon.

No defects were found with the vehicle and Doyle was not under the influence of drink or drugs.