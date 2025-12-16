‘Going to be a race…’ – Romano claims Liverpool’s interest in Semenyo is indeed ‘genuine’

Images via Stu Forster/Getty Images and Here We Go Podcast with Fabrizio Romano

The future of Antoine Semenyo is set to become an increasingly hot topic in the days and weeks leading up to the January transfer window.

Liverpool have been continuously linked with the Bournemouth attacker, and CaughtOffside reported last week that the Reds and Manchester City have both agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old, who has a £65m release clause which expires on 10 January.

The ongoing speculation over the Ghana international comes amid widespread external discourse over Mo Salah’s future at Anfield, with both Jamie Carragher and Richard Keys claiming over the past 24 hours that the Egyptian will move on from Merseyside next season.

Romano: Liverpool have a ‘genuine interest’ in Semenyo

In his GIVEMESPORT newsletter on Monday, Fabrizio Romano verified that Liverpool are indeed among a growing assortment of clubs who are set to vie for Semenyo’s signature in 2026, although that could be contingent on the player’s own wishes.

In relation to the Reds and the Bournemouth winger, the transfer reporter wrote: “Genuine interest but there are more clubs also keen. It’s going to be a race also with more sides, depending on what the player wants to do.”

Will Liverpool be Semenyo’s next club?

Semenyo has now scored seven Premier League goals this season after netting the Cherries’ opener in their madcap 4-4 draw at Manchester United on Monday night, although it was his first in the division since early October (Transfermarkt).

The Ghanaian’s performance was suitably all-action considering the mayhem at Old Trafford, as he won eight of his duels, created one ‘big chance’, recorded two key passes and made three clearances (Sofascore).

While Salah’s appearance off the bench in our win against Brighton hints that he and Arne Slot have made peace after the Egyptian’s explosive interview earlier this month, Liverpool are getting to a stage where they’ll need to give serious consideration to life after our number 11.

That doesn’t necessarily have to be in the next few months, but FSG may also be eager to seize upon Semenyo’s release clause at Bournemouth while it’s still active and have a successor in the building for whenever our third-highest scorer of all time does move on.

It seems clear that the Reds won’t have a free run at the Ghana winger, who looks increasingly as though he’s going to be one of the foremost names in the January transfer window and will have his choice of clubs to join if he’s to leave the Vitality Stadium.

We can expect to hear plenty more on the 25-year-old’s future over the Christmas and New Year period, with speculation notably mounting ahead of the market reopening next month.

