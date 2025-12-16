Ryan Babel admits “we got spoiled” as he explains Salah’s struggles at Liverpool

Pictures via FILTHYFELLAS on YouTube

Liverpool fans have been analysing Mo Salah’s performances closely this season, but it’s important to remember the human side of the game.

Speaking on FILTHYFELLAS, former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel reflected on why expectations around our No.11 can sometimes be unrealistic.

“If we analyse all football players from our generation that we have watched…apart from Messi, I think it’s a normal thing [to decline], right?” Babel explained.

“We get so spoiled about the statistics so that we forget they are still human.”

The Dutchman highlighted the impact of changes around the Egyptian winger, including Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid.

“His environment changed. He used to play with [Alexander-Arnold], he got the balls…now he has a different right fullback. So it all plays a part in his performance.”

Salah and Liverpool: adapting to new challenges

Babel emphasised that age and shifts in team dynamics are natural factors in football.

“He gets a little bit older, the overall team doesn’t perform well, so it also affects a human being, even Mo Salah. And I think it’s very normal.”

Our No.11 has continued to impress, including his recent assist for Hugo Ekitike in the 2-0 win over Brighton, taking him to 277 goal involvements for the club in the Premier League – the outright record for a single club, overtaking Wayne Rooney.

Even as we adapt to new squad members like Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, Salah remains crucial to our attacking identity.

Understanding Salah’s future at Liverpool

While Babel provides context for the current dip in form, speculation around Salah’s future continues.

Jamie Carragher has said that the Egyptian should not leave before the end of the season, or it’ll be a decision he will live to regret.

David Ornstein has suggested that Liverpool intend to retain him until at least next summer, reflecting the club’s investment and his contract through 2027.

Babel’s comments underline the need for perspective. Salah’s contributions remain extraordinary, and the highs and lows of his Liverpool journey are part of the story of the team we love.

