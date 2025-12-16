Spurs v Liverpool: Will resurgent Reds continue pre-Christmas renaissance this weekend?

Images via Liverpool FC

Liverpool have had a couple of false dawns already this season, but is it now fair to say that they’re turning the corner?

The Reds are unbeaten in five games since their drubbing at Anfield by PSV Eindhoven last month, and they overcame all the hysteria over Mo Salah’s recent public outburst to record fine wins over Inter Milan and Brighton in the past fortnight.

Depending on results from elsewhere, Arne Slot’s side could potentially move into the top four on Saturday night if they can keep the winning run going against Tottenham Hotspur, who are reeling from a 3-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Check out Maxwell J Sterling for Spurs v Liverpool tips

If you fancy a flutter on Saturday’s match, look no further than Maxwell J Sterling – Lead Tipster & Sports Betting Analyst at TipstersGuide.com – for knowledgeable and objective advice. You can find Maxwell on Instagram.

These teams met four times in total last season, with Liverpool racking up an aggregate score of 15-5 across those games, including the one which saw them clinch the Premier League title at a euphoric Anfield in April.

It was this time last year that the Reds last visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, putting six goals past the home side in a pre-Christmas treat. They don’t have Salah on this occasion, though, as he’s now teamed up with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Form guide (last 6 Premier League games)

Spurs: W1, D2, L3, F8, A13, Pts 5

It’s now just one win from the last seven for Spurs in the Premier League (2-0 v Brentford earlier this month), and like Liverpool, they’ve shipped a couple of heavy beatings domestically in the league since the start of November.

Thomas Frank’s side have lost four of their eight home games in the top flight this season, in contrast to four wins and just two defeats on the road, although their two most recent league matches bucked both of those trends.

Liverpool: W2, D2, L2, F8, A10, Pts 8

Liverpool are unbeaten in four league games since their 0-3 home reverse against Nottingham Forest last month, but draws against Sunderland and Leeds in early December were a source of frustration.

Aside from the kamikaze last 20 minutes at Elland Road, the Reds have tightened up defensively, with only one other goal conceded in that four-match run without defeat.

Can Ekitike punish Spurs vulnerability?

Liverpool may not have Salah to call upon against Spurs, but they do have a striker in a rich vein of form in Hugo Ekitike, who netted both of their goals against Brighton last Saturday.

If the north Londoners are as charitable to him as they were to Forest in their previous match, the Reds’ number 22 could feast upon such vulnerability and keep up his excellent start to life on Merseyside, while also heaping more misery on Frank’s beleaguered outfit.