Van Dijk explains why “this place is full of heroes” after Liverpool morning away from football

Pictures via Liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool’s schedule may be relentless during the season, but moments away from football continue to define what this club represents off the pitch.

As reported via Liverpoolfc.com, the Liverpool men’s squad made their annual Christmas visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on Monday, continuing a long-standing relationship between us and the West Derby-based hospital.

Arne Slot was joined by players and staff as they spent time with patients, families and Alder Hey staff, sharing gifts and posing for photographs.

Captain Virgil van Dijk summed up the visit perfectly, saying: “This place is full of heroes, in my opinion, helping so many kids through very tough times. Not only the kids, also the parents.”

The Dutch centre-back added: “It’s great for us to be here. It’s tough to hear certain stories, but we know what it could bring if we are here and visiting the kids. I’m really happy to be here.”

Liverpool squad continue Alder Hey tradition

This visit is part of a tradition Liverpool have proudly upheld for years, reinforcing a bond that goes far beyond matchdays at Anfield.

It follows a summer in which fundraising efforts once again highlighted the importance of Alder Hey, with money raised for the hospital as part of events supporting those affected by the Liverpool parade incident earlier this year.

Those community links have been strengthened over time, including memorable moments such as when players from Liverpool and Everton came together at Alder Hey, with Curtis Jones providing some light-hearted banter during a joint visit with our neighbours.

Liverpool players reflect on impact beyond football

Jones again spoke from the heart during this latest visit, explaining: “I love coming here with the lads and putting a smile on the kids’ faces and the staff and the families.”

The local midfielder added: “At the end of it, I hope the kids come away feeling more like themselves and the families get a real boost.”

For us, these moments underline why Liverpool’s identity has always been about more than results, trophies or league positions.

Even in the middle of a demanding campaign, stepping into Alder Hey remains a powerful reminder of the responsibility that comes with representing this club and this city.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile