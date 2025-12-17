Liverpool midfielder’s full-time shirt choice sparks unexpected talking point

Pictures via Sky Sports

Liverpool’s win over Brighton may have delivered three points, but a small moment after full time quickly became a wider talking point.

Footage shared via Liverpool FC on YouTube showed Alexis Mac Allister leaving the Anfield pitch wearing the shirt of Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez, a player who had been at the centre of a contentious first-half incident involving Florian Wirtz.

Given the challenge that saw Gomez escape with only a yellow card, some observers were quick to look for meaning, but context matters here.

The Argentina international has deep ties to the south coast club, having spent several formative seasons there before his move to us, and shirt swaps often reflect relationships rather than statements.

Mac Allister, Brighton and Liverpool context

The 26-year-old midfielder has always spoken warmly about his time at the Amex Stadium, and that history helps explain why he would exchange shirts with a Brighton player, even one he had not previously shared a dressing room with.

There is nothing to suggest the gesture was aimed at undermining Wirtz or diminishing the seriousness of the challenge, which has since been heavily scrutinised.

Dale Johnson outlined why Brighton may have avoided a red card, noting that VAR errors around dismissals account for nearly a third of all mistakes across the last two seasons – a wider issue that Liverpool have every right to question.

Johnson pointed out that Wirtz reached the ball first and that the Brighton midfielder’s foot was raised “high into the chest,” with studs showing, raising fresh concerns over consistency.

Mac Allister gesture separate from Wirtz debate

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher later reviewed the same incident and admitted the visiting midfielder was fortunate to stay on the pitch, describing the challenge as “high” and “dangerous.”

Jay Bothroyd echoed that view, comparing it to infamous challenges of the past and questioning how the officials reached a yellow-card decision.

Those debates, however, should not be conflated with Mac Allister’s post-match actions.

The World Cup winner is known inside our squad for his calm temperament and respect for opponents, traits that have helped him become a key figure under Arne Slot.

Liverpool controlled the contest, Hugo Ekitike scored twice, and Wirtz continued to show why he is central to our long-term plans, regardless of the controversy.

Sometimes a shirt swap is simply that, and this one appears far more about old connections than any hidden message.

You can view Mac Allister (from 22:32) via Liverpool FCon YouTube:

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

