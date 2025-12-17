Ex-Liverpool forward set for swift return to English football just 5 months after Anfield exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Just five months on from leaving Liverpool, one exciting winger is reportedly on the cusp of a swift return to English football.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were the high-profile senior departures from the Reds’ attack, and academy gem Ranel Young made an eyebrow-raising move to Serbian outfit Usce in July, despite being offered a new contract at Anfield during the summer.

However, the 19-year-old made just five appearances for the Stepojevac-based club (and none since September) before cancelling his contract, and he’s currently a free agent.

Bristol City agree deal for ex-Liverpool winger Ranel Young

On Wednesday afternoon, Pete O’Rourke reported for Football Insider that the ex-Liverpool forward has agreed a deal to join Bristol City, having already partaken in training sessions with the Championship side.

The transfer is set to be ratified ahead of the January transfer window and will see the teenager added to Gerhard Struber’s squad for the second half of the season, with the Robins currently 11th in the table but just four points outside the play-off positions.

A first-team breakthrough eluded Young at Liverpool

Young never made a competitive first-team appearance for Liverpool but was named on the bench for two domestic fixtures last season – the Carabao Cup win away to Brighton in October 2024 and the shock FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle the following February (Transfermarkt).

In his time with the Reds’ academy, the 19-year-old stood out for his pace, dribbling ability and direct attacking style, along with displaying a knack for cutting inside onto his left foot and whipping dangerous deliveries into the opposition penalty area.

While Struber has a plethora of attackers in his squad at Ashton Gate, it isn’t overflowing with natural wingers, which could give the teenager a plausible chance of racking up a few Championship appearances in the New Year and beyond.

Having been beaten in the play-off semi-finals last season, Bristol City are well in the mix to have another crack at that potential avenue to the Premier League once more in 2026, so it’s an exciting time for Young to be joining the Robins.

After his abortive transfer to Serbia, let’s hope he can make a telling impact on the banks of the Avon for the rest of this season!

