‘Bring him back’ – Don Hutchison is itching to see Premier League winner returning to Liverpool

Don Hutchison has implored Liverpool to bring back one player who was involed in last season’s Premier League title success.

At the end of the summer transfer window, Harvey Elliott joined Aston Villa on an initial loan basis, with an obligation for the move to become permanent upon making 10 appearances in the Midlands (The Athletic).

However, he’s accrued just half of that tally and hasn’t stepped foot on the pitch since a Europa League win over Feyenoord at the start of October, and Unai Emery has openly stated that it’s hard for him to select the 22-year-old when so many teammates in his position have been performing so well.

Hutchison urges Liverpool to recall Elliott from Villa loan

With Elliott frozen out at Villa Park, Hutchison has urged Liverpool to recall the attacking midfielder and at least have him in reserve as a squad option, particularly at a time when Arne Slot is deprived of several other players.

The former Red told Oddsboom (via Daily Express): “If you’re Liverpool, you’re probably best off bringing him back and keeping him in the squad.

“They only had a short number on the bench at the weekend and, probably that’s why Mo Salah was a little bit fortunate that he made the bench. [Cody] Gakpo was injured, [Wataru] Endo was injured, and [Conor] Bradley was suspended, so I think it’ll be a good move from Liverpool to bring him back.”

Hutchison also suggested that the death of Diogo Jota in July has had a seismic impact on Elliott, saying: “It’s bizarre how he’s not got any game-time over at Villa. The only thing I can put it down to – because he’s got the ability and his attitude’s good – he was really close to Diogo Jota and he’s just feeling it really deeply.”

Liverpool recall would at least offer a short-term reprieve for Elliott

With Elliott clearly not in Emery’s plans in the Midlands, there’d appear to be no reason for Liverpool not to recall the 22-year-old and at least try to reintegrate him into the squad for the remainder of the current campaign.

FIFA regulations which stipulate that a player can represent no more than two clubs in a single season severely limit the options over a separate loan move for the first few months of 2026 – he came off the bench towards the tail end of our 3-2 win at Newcastle in August.

One potential alternative could be to facilitate a temporary move to a club whose campaign runs on a calendar year basis rather than autumn-summer and overlaps with the Premier League, with Major League Soccer accordingly touted as a possible destination.

The ideal scenario would be for Liverpool to heed Hutchison’s plea, recall Elliott and have him in the squad, although his lack of starts under Slot last term and the club’s decision to let him leave would indicate that he sadly doesn’t have a long-term future at Anfield.

Even still, an attempt at reintegrating him into the fold on Merseyside even just for a few short months would surely be preferable to allowing the status quo to continue and seeing the 22-year-old’s considerable talents going to waste in the Midlands.

