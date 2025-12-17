What James Milner did after full time at Anfield shows why his Liverpool influence remains

Image via @JamesMilner on X

A post-match moment at Anfield offered a subtle reminder of how certain figures never really leave Liverpool.

After our 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton, James Milner was spotted speaking at length with Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero inside the underbelly of Anfield.

It was a brief exchange, but one that reflected the lasting bond between the former midfielder and the club he helped shape.

Milner, now with Brighton, has never hidden what Liverpool still means to him, and that feeling was underlined again shortly after the final whistle.

Milner influence still felt around Liverpool

The 38-year-old later posted on X about what it meant to return to Anfield, describing it as a “special moment” and thanking both the home crowd and travelling supporters for their reception.

Those words echoed sentiments he has expressed before about the connection he still feels to the club, the supporters and the standards set during his time here.

For us, Milner is impossible to separate from the cultural reset that defined Liverpool’s modern era, alongside figures such as Jordan Henderson.

That leadership legacy remains relevant today, particularly as our current squad navigates pressure moments under Arne Slot.

Jason McAteer recently touched on that point when he warned that Liverpool miss a Milner-type presence, highlighting how influential those personalities are when games or seasons began to wobble.

Those standards do not disappear when a player leaves, and moments like this help explain why.

Liverpool values passed on through the dressing room

What made the scene at full time notable was not nostalgia, but continuity.

Salah and Robertson are now senior figures within our squad, and both were shaped by the standards set by the former England international during his time at the club.

That message, built on professionalism, resilience and accountability, continues to be passed down inside the dressing room.

It matters at a time when Liverpool are building consistency again, with Hugo Ekitike continuing his strong start and key leaders stepping up on and off the pitch.

Milner may no longer wear our shirt, but his influence remains woven into the fabric of the squad.

Sometimes, all it takes is a quiet conversation to remind us why.

You can view the video of Milner (from 24:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

