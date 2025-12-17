Liverpool Classic XI selection will raise eyebrows as 9-game player makes the team

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A familiar Liverpool conversation has quietly emerged following a nostalgic nod that was meant to celebrate our history rather than interrogate it.

EA FC have announced their Classic XI for Liverpool, shared via @LFC on X, and while the lineup is packed with icons, it has inevitably prompted debate among us.

The selected XI reads: Alisson; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Carragher, Riise; Salah, Alonso, Gerrard, Barnes; Dalglish, Rush.

Liverpool XI blends unquestionable legends with modern choices

Some names barely need discussion because they define what Liverpool Football Club means.

Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush remain the gold standard for forwards at Anfield, while Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and John Barnes represent different eras of midfield excellence.

Jamie Carragher’s inclusion reflects longevity, loyalty and an era when defending for Liverpool meant living the club every day.

Virgil van Dijk sits comfortably among them after captaining us to a Premier League title under Arne Slot and delivering elite-level consistency.

Alisson’s place also feels justified, being a long-standing first-class stopper in our goal.

Mo Salah’s inclusion makes perfect sense too, particularly after the Brazilian recently described him as “a legend with Liverpool FC” while speaking about their relationship before our clash with Inter Milan.

That quote matters because it shows how these three current players are already being framed internally, even before their careers at Anfield are complete.

Liverpool legacy debate shows how high our standards remain

Where discussion naturally sharpens is around the inclusion of Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutch right-back has made just nine appearances for us so far, making his Classic XI inclusion feel premature when measured against the club’s long-term icons.

Riise was an excellent servant and a cult favourite, but his legend status sits differently when placed alongside figures who shaped Liverpool across decades.

This quandary reflects something Jurgen Klopp touched on recently when discussing greatness, as he placed Bill Shankly on his Mount Rushmore of managers while also acknowledging Bob Paisley’s enduring influence.

It would be interesting to see who of Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish and Klopp would get the nod from the video game if a manager was to be selected in charge of this team.

Classic XIs are always subjective, but the fact this selection generates debate is itself revealing.

It shows how difficult it is to define Liverpool greatness, and how our modern success continues to blur the line between present excellence and historical immortality.

In that sense, the conversation says more about us than the game ever could.

