Official Egypt account release statement on Mo Salah

Image via @EgyptNT_EN

A short social media message has added an interesting layer to an already evolving Liverpool narrative.

Mo Salah has arrived at Egypt’s pre-AFCON training camp, with the official national team account posting: “The King is Home 😍🇪🇬👑”, on X.

The image and wording immediately underline the standing our No.11 continues to hold on the international stage.

From a Liverpool perspective, the timing is notable given recent conversation surrounding his journey to international duty.

Salah international arrival places Liverpool focus elsewhere

The Egyptian’s route to AFCON had already generated discussion after reports suggested he would stop in Saudi Arabia before joining up with his national side.

That detour was linked to performing Umrah and potential engagement with Saudi tourism officials, rather than anything related to his club future.

That context matters as Liverpool continue to balance short-term performance with longer-term planning under Arne Slot.

Salah’s impact on the pitch remains clear, not least after his contribution off the bench against Brighton, where his corner assist helped Hugo Ekitike double our lead at Anfield.

That appearance pushed the winger to 277 Premier League goal involvements for Liverpool, the most ever by a player at a single club in the competition.

Those numbers reinforce why speculation never truly disappears, regardless of social media optics.

Liverpool stance on Salah future remains consistent

Importantly, credible reporting has offered reassurance amid the noise.

David Ornstein recently explained that Liverpool fully intend to keep Salah until at least the end of the season, pointing to his contract running until 2027 and the club’s clear commitment shown by renewing him at significant cost.

Salah remains Liverpool’s record-breaking forward, a senior figure within the dressing room, and a player still central to what we are building this season.

International duty may briefly take him away from Merseyside, but the message from Egypt only reinforces what we already know.

The King may be home for now, but his Liverpool story is far from finished.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile