‘The truth is…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops fresh Marc Guehi update as Liverpool move not ruled out

Images via Men In Blazers and Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Having had a move for Marc Guehi snatched away from them on transfer deadline day at the end of the summer, will Liverpool finally get their man in 2026?

The Reds infamously had agreed a £35m deal with Crystal Palace for the England defender, only for the Selhurst Park outfit to pull the plug at the 11th hour as they had insufficient time to recruit a replacement.

The Premier League champions have continued to be linked with a swoop for the 25-year-old ever since, but as Mark Brus hinted for the Daily Briefing last week, overseas suitors such as Bayern Munich may have an edge due to their ability to agree a pre-contract move from next month.

Romano issues fresh Guehi transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has given a fresh update on Guehi, outlining that although Liverpool’s interest hasn’t gone away, a couple of meetings with the German champions have already taken place.

The transfer reporter told Men in Blazers: “The truth is Liverpool are still there. The deal was almost done and it did not go through in the final minutes because of what happened with Palace. Liverpool are still a solution for Marc Guehi, eventually on a free in the January transfer window.

“I can guarantee there have already been two meetings with Bayern. Bayern could look for a centre-back in the summer transfer window and English players are very comfortable there, as we can see with Harry Kane.”

Romano added that the level of intent with which the Munich outfit pursue Guehi could be contingent on what happens with Dayot Upamecano, another centre-back whose current contract expires next summer and whose future remains very much up in the air.

Liverpool can’t let Bayern have a free run at Guehi

Although Liverpool’s interest in Guehi doesn’t seem to have diminished since the deadline day drama, it feels as though Bayern have now moved into pole position for the Crystal Palace captain.

That Allianz Arena chiefs have held meetings regarding a possibly move for the Eagles defender, and that they can strike a pre-contract agreement in January, would indicate that the German champions may well pounce for the 25-year-old in the coming weeks.

At the very least, the Anfield hierarchy must ensure that no effort is spared in trying to entice the player to Merseyside rather than Munich, unless it were to reach a stage whereby he emphatically decides to join Vincent Kompany’s side and any interest from elsewhere would be futile.

Liverpool’s form may have improved of late but their defensive issues haven’t gone away. It was only 11 days ago that we conceded three goals to Leeds, and despite keeping a clean sheet against Brighton last weekend, we were let off the hook by poor finishing from the visitors (14 shots, 1.9 xG).

Joe Gomez’s latest injury problem has left Arne Slot with just two fit senior centre-backs heading into our next game against Tottenham Hotspur, and if we lose one more option, the head coach would be compelled to drop a midfielder into the back four to plug the gap.

Put simply, Richard Hughes and FSG must throw everything at trying to get Guehi over the line in January, and this time it’d be wise not to leave the big push until the final hours of the transfer window.