Van Dijk honour quietly says everything about his role at Liverpool

Liverpool excellence continues to be recognised at the very highest level, even when the spotlight is meant to shine on the global game rather than just us.

Virgil van Dijk has been named in The Best FIFA Men’s 11 2025, a moment that reflects not just individual brilliance but the standards we set during a title-winning campaign.

The Reds’ captain was confirmed in the XI during FIFA’s ceremony in Doha, as announced via FIFA.com, following a season in which our defence was the foundation of a record-equalling 20th league title.

Van Dijk recognition reflects Liverpool’s title-winning standards

The Netherlands international featured in all but one Premier League fixture during the 2024/25 season, anchoring the back line for Arne Slot’s side from the heart of defence.

Across all competitions, the 33-year-old played 49 matches, scoring five goals and adding one assist, numbers that underline his influence at both ends of the pitch.

The FIFA XI is selected by an expert panel alongside a global fan vote, making this recognition a reflection of consistency rather than reputation alone.

While there may be surprise elsewhere in the squad makeup, the inclusion of our No.4 feels unavoidable after a season where leadership and availability mattered just as much as quality.

Van Dijk leadership continues to shape us on and off the pitch

That leadership has been increasingly visible in recent weeks, particularly when Van Dijk spoke about unity, pressure and responsibility during a testing period.

Speaking after the Brighton win, the skipper said: “We showed this week that we are absolutely united. We go forward as one.”

He also addressed uncertainty around Mo Salah with calm authority, adding: “I hope that he stays because he is one of my leaders and still very important for the football club.”

Those words landed because they addressed the situation without inflaming it, while also backing Arne Slot, noting: “I think he has handled the situation very well.”

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey recently highlighted how much responsibility has fallen on Van Dijk’s shoulders, pointing out that leadership across the squad is still developing.

That context only sharpens the importance of this FIFA recognition, because it underlines why so much trust continues to rest with the centre-back.

For us, this honour is less about ceremony and more about confirmation that Liverpool’s standards remain embodied by the man wearing the armband.

