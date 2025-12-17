Howard Webb explains why VAR got it right over big Liverpool call which had enraged Arne Slot

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Howard Webb has explained why VAR was correct to intervene over one decision which infuriated Arne Slot at the time.

Liverpool’s recent 3-3 draw away to Leeds swung on a costly penalty given away by Ibrahima Konate for a foul on Wilfried Gnonto, with Anthony Taylor having initially believed the ball had gone out of play until reversing his decision upon consulting the pitchside monitor.

The Reds were leading 2-0 at that point before the home side soon equalised (and there was still time for late drama thereafter), and our head coach was convinced in his post-match press conference that the ball had crossed the goalline at the point of impact (Liverpool Echo).

Webb: Penalty decision against Konate was correct

In the latest episode of Match Officials Mic’d Up (via Sky Sports), Webb insisted that the correct decision was made as the ball was still in play when Konate fouled Gonto.

The PGMOL chief said: “When I look at the video, for me, it’s a clear penalty. What’s really important here is that when the contact is made by Konate on Gnonto, Konate doesn’t play the ball. He makes the contact, he takes Gnonto down, but really importantly on this is the ball is still in play at that moment.

“You’ll hear on the comms, Anthony Taylor the referee, saying the ball is already out of play. That’s important of course because, if the ball is out of play when that contact happens, it can’t be a penalty kick.

“VAR looks at it, is able to slow it right down, break it down and see, when does the contact happen? How does that relate to where the ball was at that time?

“It was still in play, it’s a clear foul, and therefore the intervention by the VAR in this situation is a good one. It demonstrates the real value of having VAR to rectify what was a clear and obvious error made on the field.”

Konate didn’t need to lunge in on Gnonto…but what about Diego Gomez on Wirtz?

Although Slot was vexed by the decision on the day, replays show that the ball was indeed still in play when Konate needlessly lunged in on Gnonto and caught the Leeds attacker, so the VAR intervention was justified.

It was rash and impetuous from the Liverpool defender, who didn’t need to make the challenge as the Italian looked almost certain to run the ball out of play even without the costly intervention from our number 5.

It was a fateful error from the France international as the Reds relinquished what had been a comfortable lead at Elland Road, although the inability to hold onto that 2-0 advantage (and at 3-2 in stoppage time) was a collective failing.

While Webb’s explanation on that incident is fair, we’d love to hear the PGMOL chief’s interpretation of Diego Gomez’s chest-high boot on Florian Wirtz in the win over Brighton last weekend and why the Paraguayan got away with only a yellow card.

The Konate incident showed how VAR can be used correctly, but there are still far too many inexplicable calls from officials working in what we’re routinely told is the best domestic league in world football.

Until such time that more consistency and transparency is achieved, fans across the country will inevitably have a sense of mistrust in the PGMOL.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Brighton press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: