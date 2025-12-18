Lewis Steele explains why Liverpool have been working quietly on one winger

Pictures via Daily Mail Football

Liverpool’s forward planning is often easiest to spot long after the work has already been done.

That appears to be the case again after Lewis Steele offered insight into why Antoine Semenyo continues to be discussed behind the scenes at Anfield, despite no deal being imminent.

Speaking with Ian Ladyman on Daily Mail Football, the journalist said: “I believe Liverpool have been doing the groundwork on this one for a while.

“There were murmurs at the start of the summer that Semenyo would be a top target, and he was certainly one that was talked about at Anfield.”

Why Semenyo fits a Liverpool need on the left

One issue we have struggled with since Sadio Mane’s departure is consistent goal threat from the left-hand side.

When Mo Salah has a quieter afternoon, there is not always another forward who naturally steps up with goals, and that is something the Bournemouth winger has shown he can offer.

The London-born Ghana international has seven goals and three assists from 15 Premier League appearances this season, numbers that stand out given his role and the level of service at club level.

What journalists are hearing around Anfield

The interest is not limited to one source either.

In Fabrizio Romano’s latest update, the transfer specialist explained Liverpool’s position when discussing Romano stating Liverpool have a ‘genuine interest’ in Semenyo, noting that the race will depend heavily on the player’s own wishes.

CaughtOffside have also reported that we have matched City’s offer and activated discussions around clauses that could make January one to watch.

With Arne Slot now into his second season, Liverpool’s recruitment continues to prioritise timing as much as talent.

Semenyo may not arrive immediately, but as Steele’s comments suggest, this is not a name that has appeared by accident.

