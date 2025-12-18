“Have Liverpool got it in them?” – Neville questions Reds before Spurs trip

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool rarely enter a weekend fixture without strong opinions forming around us, but this one has created an unusual level of uncertainty.

The Reds travel to Tottenham with momentum building, yet even seasoned pundits struggled to land on a confident outcome.

Speaking on The Overlap, Gary Neville summed up the mood early in the predictions segment.

“I just don’t know on this one at all, I honestly don’t,” the former defender admitted.

“I think it probably is a 1-1,” he added, before questioning: “Have Liverpool got it in them to go and win there?”

Why Liverpool divided The Overlap panel

The wider panel offered a spread that reflects how finely balanced this game feels.

Ian Wright went big on goals, suggesting: “This has got like a 3-3 written all over it this game, definite draw.”

Roy Keane was equally cautious, calling it “2-2”.

Jill Scott, however, backed us outright, stating: “I’m saying Liverpool win.”

That confidence mirrored Jamie Carragher’s view, with the former Red pointing to Spurs’ struggles.

“Liverpool win 2-1,” Carragher said, adding: “Tottenham’s home record is horrendous.”

After some back and forth, Neville shifted, concluding: “Okay, we’ll go Liverpool to win 2-1.”

This split echoed previous weekends, including when Wright was the only pundit to back Forest to beat us at Anfield, a prediction that proved uncomfortably accurate.

It also contrasted with Roy Keane previously backing Liverpool to beat Leeds, a game that ended in a draw despite expectations.

What this says about Liverpool right now

The uncertainty is less about quality and more about consistency.

Arne Slot’s side are unbeaten in four Premier League games and fresh from a controlled 2-0 win over Brighton, where Hugo Ekitike again led the line effectively.

We are building steadiness rather than dominance, which perhaps explains why predictions feel volatile.

Whether Carragher’s faith proves correct or Wright’s instinct for chaos strikes again, Liverpool head into this one knowing that a statement win would quiet the doubts quickly.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile