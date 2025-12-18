“Liverpool have every chance” – journalist hints at January move for Guehi

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive plans could see a familiar target return to the top of our agenda this January.

Lewis Steele has claimed the Reds still have a real opportunity to sign Marc Guehi, the Crystal Palace centre-back who nearly joined us in the summer.

Speaking to Ian Ladyman on Daily Mail Football, he said: “I still think Liverpool have a really good chance of signing Guehi.

“The only question is whether that’s in January for a fee or in the summer for nothing. I think Liverpool have every chance of getting him in January – if not, then in the summer.”

Why Guehi remains a Liverpool target

The 25-year-old England international has long been on our radar, and for good reason.

A durable, experienced defender who captained Palace to FA Cup glory in 2025, Guehi offers the kind of reliability at centre-back every club desires.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner has made it clear he values Guehi highly, but he also hinted at the delicate balance the Eagles needed to maintain in the summer.

Glasner has explained he gave advice to the board on Guehi’s potential departure, noting how selling him without proper cover could have left the club short-handed.

That intervention is part of why the move fell through initially.

Fabrizio Romano has also updated on Liverpool’s continued pursuit, noting that although the summer deal collapsed, we remain in contention for Guehi and have the option of securing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

This aligns with Steele’s assessment that a move is far from off the table.

What a Guehi signing would mean for Liverpool

Bringing in the Palace captain would strengthen Slot’s defensive options significantly, providing competition and cover.

Guehi’s leadership and Premier League experience could be pivotal as we aim to maintain momentum while balancing European commitments.

Liverpool may have to move quickly in January, particularly if other clubs express interest, but the groundwork suggests the Reds are well-positioned to get their man.

With the Premier League and Champions League campaigns demanding depth, adding a player of Guehi’s calibre could be exactly the boost we need.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile