Slot vs. Salah row is ‘still there’ and cracks in relationship remain – Steele

Liverpool’s unbeaten run of late has coincided with a saga surrounding Mo Salah and Arne Slot.

Lewis Steele has suggested the matter between Mo Salah and Arne Slot is “certainly not over as far as I’m aware.

“It’s been eased in the last few days, but it’s still there”, he said with Ian Ladyman on Daily Mail Football.

How the Salah–Slot situation played out against Brighton

The 33-year-old played a key role off the bench in our 2-0 victory against Brighton, with Hugo Ekitike scoring a goal in each half.

Salah replaced an injured Joe Gomez after 26 minutes and helped deliver a corner for the second goal, taking the Frenchman’s tally to 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Gary Lineker noted that the Egyptian forward “had a smile on his face” and the Anfield applause was “really good”.

Lineker added that Slot’s handling of Salah’s situation was mature and protected his legacy at the club, reflecting positively on both player and manager.

Slot himself confirmed there was no lingering issue after the match, saying: “For me, there’s no issue to resolve.

“For me, he’s now the same as any other player.” He also stressed the contribution Salah made, summarising: “He was a threat and that’s very important”.

What this means for Liverpool fans

While fans may have been concerned after last week’s public comments, both our boss and legendary forward contributed to maintaining consistency on the pitch.

The unbeaten run, now at five games across all competitions, suggests the team is managing internal dynamics while pursuing Premier League and Champions League goals.

Steele’s comments indicate the story may continue behind the scenes, but for now, the focus remains on performance.

Actions have spoken louder than words, and Liverpool supporters have witnessed the pair delivering when it mattered most.

You can watch Slot’s post-Brighton press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

