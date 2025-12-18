“This interview was like a revolution”: why Salah’s words shook more than Liverpool – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

What began as a familiar Liverpool talking point quickly grew into something far bigger once the full scale of reaction away from Merseyside became clear.

Mo Salah’s public frustration with his situation under Arne Slot turned into a national issue in Egypt, as detailed by Aadam Patel for BBC Sport.

Why Salah’s Liverpool situation became national news

The scale matters, and the BBC report lays it bare.

Egypt has a population of around 120 million, with roughly 23 million living in Cairo alone, compared to just under one million in Liverpool.

That context explains why Salah saying Liverpool had “thrown him under the bus” on 6 December triggered what former Egypt assistant coach Diaa El-Sayed described as something seismic.

“This interview was like a revolution in Egypt,” he said, adding: “99% of Egypt supports Salah, and you can see from the reaction at Anfield that the Liverpool fans support him too.”

While sections of British media questioned the timing and tone of the interview, voices on Merseyside and beyond have been more nuanced.

Jill Scott explained she “didn’t mind him coming out and doing that interview,” arguing it showed “how much he cared about playing for the club” and that he felt “genuinely hurt” by the situation.

That interpretation aligns with scenes in Cairo, where locals spoke of Salah not as a footballer but as family.

“We say he is our son,” explained journalist Ahmed Gamal Ali, who said the reaction came from “autopilot” rather than calculation.

What this means for Salah’s future at Liverpool

Inside Egypt’s camp, there is little concern about his professionalism or commitment.

Those who work with him describe him as confident rather than arrogant, and adamant he still wants to play for Liverpool.

Gary Neville suggested situations like this rarely stay quiet for long, warning that benching players of Salah’s stature “will only ever lead to some form of calamity.”

At Anfield, the response during the 2-0 win over Brighton suggested his bond with us remains intact, even amid uncertainty.

