Liverpool ‘very interested’ in signing dirt-cheap £21.8m sharpshooter on a goal every 98.09 minutes

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Christian Falk has confirmed Liverpool and Bayern Munich are ‘very interested’ in Franculino Djú.

The FC Midtjylland striker has been in sensational form for the Danish outfit, registering 21 goals and three assists in 30 games (across all competitions) this term.

On a per-minute basis, the 6′ 1″ hitman is registering a goal every 98.09 minutes in the 2025/26 season.

Franculino Djú stats 103 games played 54 goals 13 assists

* Franculino Djú’s all-time stats at FC Midtjylland (via Transfermarkt)

Liverpool, Bayern & Dortmund want Franculino Djú

Liverpool and FC Bayern aren’t alone in expressing interest in the 21-year-old centre forward, if reports are to be believed.

Interest from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund has also been cited amid what has been a remarkable personal campaign from the Bissau-Guinean footballer.

“But the interesting thing for England is that FC Bayern aren’t the only club at the table! Premier League champions Liverpool are also very interested in him,” Falk exclusively informed CF Bayern Insider.

“So perhaps we might get an exciting poker game between Arne Slot’s side and Bayern Munich.

“Also, Borussia Dortmund is said to be interested in this player. So this will be an intriguing transfer topic for us next year.”

Bayern’s rationale for wanting Djú is especially clear – Nicolas Jackson has been something resembling a disappointment in Munich. On top of that, Vincent Kompany’s men ultimately need a young talent prepared to fight for minutes in the long-term, whilst Harry Kane remains a reliable figure in the first-XI.

How much would Djú cost?

It’s expected that Franculino Djú will set back an interested party in the region of £21.8m-£26.2m, according to Christian Falk.

“Bayern Munich are taking a closer look at Franculino Djú,” the Bayern Insider said.

“Last summer, they really tried to get him, but they were only allowed to make loan signings. FC Midtjylland said no this, and made it clear that if they were to lose the striker they only wanted to sell him. So, there was no deal!

“This coming summer, Bayern Munich could make this deal happen, as he’s not so expensive – we would think €25m-€30m perhaps. He’s 21 years of age, so he’s very much one for the future.”

Why would Liverpool be interested in Djú?

Liverpool, on the other hand, appear to be inching towards accepting a system that utilises both Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak in a potential two-man forward line.

On that basis, Arne Slot’s men desperately need central forward reinforcements.

Of course, we’d be surprised if the Merseysiders were to make a serious move for Djú in the coming winter window.

The club’s greatest need arguably lies further back in the defence, with Liverpool teetering on the edge of a centre-back crisis.

So we can safely assume this is a story the club will potentially revisit in the summer.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile