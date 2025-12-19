‘Oh no!’: Liverpool coach couldn’t believe what Arne Slot did in training this afternoon

(Photo by Liverpool Football Club & Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Aaron Briggs was in disbelief as Arne Slot was the only member of the Liverpool coaching staff to succeed in the crossbar challenge.

Some of the Reds’ backroom staff took part in a friendly bet ahead of team training.

The reigning Premier League champions are set to take on Tottenham in the capital on Saturday evening.

Aaron Briggs reacts to Arne Slot’s training feat

The club’s set-piece coach was spotted exclaiming, “Oh, no!” and turning away as Slot’s lofted ball connected with the upright.

“I like the cameraman behind,” the Dutch head coach said, before walking off.

You can catch the footage in question below, courtesy of Liverpool’s X (formerly Twitter) account:

Some much-needed light-heartedness amid Liverpool’s struggles

It’s important to have little moments like these at a time when the tide appears to be turning for Liverpool Football Club.

The mood at the side appeared set to plunge into even darker depths after Mo Salah boldly opted to open a fresh can of worms with his latest heart-to-heart with the press.

However, the reaction and all that has followed would indicate that this Liverpool squad has thrown its weight clearly behind the manager and the ongoing commitment to restoring previously lofty standards.

Two wins in two (Inter Milan and Brighton & Hove Albion) very much represent a step in the right direction. However, the Merseysiders need to keep showcasing such grit and rugged determination before the turn of the new year.

We need to prove to observers that this is more than yet another prelude to the rug being pulled from underneath hopeful fans forced to witness inexplicable inconsistency and unacceptable drudgery.

Give us more than feeble hope heading into 2026!

