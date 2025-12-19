Oliver Glasner sets Liverpool transfer plan on fire with 11-word Marc Guehi warning

(Photos by Molly Darlington & Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Oliver Glasner has suggested that Marc Guehi will not be sold to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The England centre-half was the Reds’ primary target to bolster the centre-back positions in the summer.

However, the former Bundesliga head coach reportedly dug in his heels ahead of deadline day, leading the Eagles to pass up on a £35m deal.

Oliver Glasner won’t sanction Crystal Palace selling up early

Glasner voiced his beliefs on the matter of Guehi’s future ahead of Palace’s Conference League clash with Finnish outfit Kuopion Palloseura on Thursday evening.

“I think Marc will stay until the end of the season,” the Austrian told the reporters gathered.

The 25-year-old, also reportedly courted by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, is on a contract set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Despite that rapidly approaching eventuality, Crystal Palace appear determined to keep one of their star performers for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

Where does this leave Liverpool and Arne Slot?

Arne Slot has his work cut out for him to keep an already threadbare squad, as far as his defensive options are concerned, intact over the coming weeks.

Liverpool, it’s worth emphasising, are set to play 11 games in 42 days (a game every 3.81 days) between Saturday to the end of January. Quite the test for a backline being severely tested with injury.

Players Return dates Giovanni Leoni (ACL) 03/08/2026 Jeremie Frimpong (thigh) 20/12/2025 Conor Bradley 20/12/2025 Joe Gomez Unclear

* Liverpool’s injured defenders and their likely return dates (Premier Injuries)

Thankfully, the right-back spot should be boosted by the return of both Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong this coming weekend.

Still, a betting man might feel less inclined to gamble on this Liverpool backline surviving to the end of the January transfer window without further blemishes on the club’s injury record.

Fortunately, football fans won’t need to concern themselves with the strenuous decision-making often associated with squad management during the hectic winter period.

Liverpool must go big for Schlotterbeck or an alternative target

In our honest view of the situation, we don’t see how Liverpool can afford to wait for Guehi in the summer.

There will simply be far too much competition for the player’s signature at a time when we could be forced to look for as many as three new centre-halves at that juncture.

Ibrahima Konate remains a potentially likely option to depart the club on a free transfer, and we know the Reds went into the summer already wanting an addition – so that’s two needed straight off the bat.

Then there’s the important question of Virgil van Dijk’s future and the need for a long-term successor.

If Marc Guehi’s off the table for January, Liverpool need to look at the likes of Nico Schlotterbeck (Liverpool Echo) and Alessandro Bastoni, who they’ve been credited with interest in, and work out who’s attainable.

Otherwise, there’s simply far too much work for our recruitment team to get stuck into in the summer window.

