‘Most certainly…’ – Transfer insider deals hammer blow for Liverpool over ‘indispensable’ wizard

Liverpool have ‘no chance’ of signing one of Europe’s most coveted and productive forwards any time soon.

That’s according to German transfer insider Christian Falk, who was addressing the widespread interest in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Mark Brus reported last month that the Reds have a ‘serious interest’ in the 24-year-old, who Lewis Steele described as ‘one to watch’ in terms of prospective signings at Anfield in 2026.

However, Falk has now indicated that the Bundesliga champions have absolutely no intention of selling the France international -who’s become ‘indispensable’ to Vincent Kompany’s side – to Liverpool or any other suitor.

Falk: Liverpool have ‘no chance’ of signing Olise

He wrote for CF Bayern Insider: ‘It is true: Michael Olise is on the list of multiple European sides. Beyond Real Madrid we can also add Manchester City. Pep Guardiola, as we know, would be very happy to get this deal done.

‘However, Bayern Munich are a buyer’s club, not a seller’s club. If they don’t want to sell – they won’t sell, and Olise is most certainly one talent they don’t want to sell. This season in particular has shown that both Harry Kane and Michael Olise are indispensable to the squad.

‘He’s already got a long-term contract at the Allianz Arena, and don’t forget that Bayern Munich are already working hard on giving him more money with an updated contract (including one year more).

‘At the moment, this means no chance for Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and we can add many more to this list.’

Liverpool mustn’t give up on Olise despite Bayern’s stance

It isn’t hard to see wht Liverpool and so many other clubs would love to snap up Olise, who’s scored nine goals and set up another 14 for Bayern this season, with five of this goal contributions coming in a virtuoso display in the 6-2 thrashing of Freiburg last month (Transfermarkt).

In many ways he’d be the perfect long-term replacement for Mo Salah at Anfield – his aforementioned productivity, his age profile (he only turned 24 last week) and his proven Premier League experience all serve to make him an ideal candidate to take over from the Egyptian in time.

As Falk referenced, though, the ex-Crystal Palace winger’s contract runs to June 2029, which puts his current club in a very strong position. A prohibitive price tag of £100m (Inside Track podcast) would also make a deal quite difficult to execute.

Although Liverpool have bought from Bayern in the not-too-distant past, the German side had no great reservations about parting with Ryan Gravenberch in 2023 as he’d been on the periphery at the Allianz Arena. Persuading them to sell a cornerstone player in Olise would be another matter entirely.

Right now it seems that the Reds’ chances of snapping up the 24-year-old forward are rather slim. However, considering how much of a game-changer he could be – especially after Salah goes – Richard Hughes would be wise to keep a hand in all the time and be prepared to pounce on any chink of an opportunity to bring him back to the Premier League.

